You might find that on TikTok you’re getting bored of what your For You page is recommending to you, but is there a way to reset your FYP? Here’s what you need to know.

Video platform TikTok is the best place to go to find the latest viral content, and with so many videos being posted each day, you’ll never run out of things to watch.

On TikTok, most users watch content by scrolling through their For You Page, which as the name suggests is a feed tailored specifically to each user according to an algorithm that tracks what users are interested in.

However, you may find that you are frequently recommended things that you no longer have an interest in, or that aren’t relevant to you at all. So, is there a way to start fresh and reset your For You Page on the platform?

Can you reset your TikTok For You Page?

So far, it doesn’t appear as though you are able to simply reset your entire For You Page. If you want to start from scratch, it may be easier to create an entirely new account, however, this is understandably not a desirable option for everyone.

If your For You page is filled with things you aren’t interested in, there are a few things you can try that may help tailor your feed to your interests better.

Empty your cache — To empty your TikTok cache, go to your profile and click on the three lines, before tapping ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, scroll down, and click ‘Clear cache.’

— To empty your TikTok cache, go to your profile and click on the three lines, before tapping ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, scroll down, and click ‘Clear cache.’ Go through your likes and favorites — It can be worth looking through your liked and favorited videos and removing any that you no longer have an interest in.

— It can be worth looking through your liked and favorited videos and removing any that you no longer have an interest in. Unfollow accounts — Similarly, you can unfollow users that aren’t posting content that is relevant to you.

— Similarly, you can unfollow users that aren’t posting content that is relevant to you. Use the ‘Not interested’ button — When watching a video on your FYP, you can press and hold on a video and select ‘Not interested’ to indicate that you want to see less of this type of content.

— When watching a video on your FYP, you can press and hold on a video and select ‘Not interested’ to indicate that you want to see less of this type of content. Interact more with the type of content you want to see — If you see a video you like on your feed, make sure to like it and comment on it to see more of it pop up on your FYP in the future.

Changing your For You Page can take time and patience, but it helps you to see more of the content that you’re actually interested in watching.

