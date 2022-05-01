How to add photos to a TikTok video

Despite TikTok being primarily a video-focused platform, you may want to show a still image to your followers by including it in one of your videos. Here’s how to do that.

TikTok is quickly becoming one of the main ways that people consume video content online, with some users spending hours every day browsing their For You Page and interacting with popular creators across the app.

The platform increased its maximum video length to 10 minutes in 2022, meaning people are able to upload longer videos than they could previously, allowing more room to create different types of content.

However, despite video content being the app’s primary purpose, there may come a point where you want to upload an image to your account. This may be because you want to react to a certain picture in your video, or possibly it’s just because there’s a certain picture you’d like to share with your followers on its own.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way to upload images to your videos on TikTok. Here’s how to do it.

How to upload a photo to TikTok

Uploading an image to put into a video on TikTok is not a particularly complicated process, and will only take a few steps.

After making sure the image you want to upload is in your camera roll, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click the plus button at the bottom of the screen. In the bottom right corner, click on the box that says ‘Upload.’ Select the image you want to upload, then click ‘Next.’ Change the song in the video by clicking the sound option at the top of the screen. Resize the image by pinching and dragging it to where you want. Post as normal.

Your post will technically take the form of a video, but it should be easy for people scrolling by to view the image you’ve put in the clip.

