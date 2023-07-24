TikTok users have noticed a bizarre new button has appeared on their profile recently that says ‘Add Yours’ – but what is it? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok is increasingly becoming the main place people go to in order to post short videos, and consume the huge amount of content that has been uploaded over the years.

Like every other social media app, the platform is constantly coming up with new features and updates to both make the app run as smoothly as possible, but also to keep users interested in the app.

If you’re a frequent TikTok user, chances are you’ve noticed a new button pop up on your profile recently.

The ‘Add Yours’ button confused users as it suddenly appeared on people’s profiles in a recent update on the app. So what is it? And how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is constantly coming up with new updates and features

What is the ‘add yours’ feature on TikTok?

Similarly to Instagram, TikTok’s ‘add yours’ feature allows people to respond to a prompt on Stories with photos or videos.

The Add Yours button appears below your TikTok bio and lets you create prompt stickers that others can interact with. You can create a sticker that contains text, like “your favorite homecooked meal” or “your favorite summer memory”.

Then, you add photos or videos that relate to that caption. Others can then click on the prompt and add their own pictures.

How to use the ‘add yours’ feature on TikTok

If you want to use the new ‘add yours’ feature to create a new prompt button, do as follows:

Open TikTok and go to your profile. Click on the ‘Add Yours‘ button under your name in your profile. Press ‘New prompt.’ Write your chosen text. Tap ‘Done.’ Add photos or videos. Move the sticker to the desired place. Press ‘Next.’ Post the TikTok video

If you can’t find the button in your profile, make sure the app is up to date with all updates.

If you want to use the feature but can’t think of a prompt to use – fear not! TikTok can generate random prompts for you to share. All you have to do is press the dice icon when you’re asked to write your text, then options will appear next to it. Click on the prompt and it will be added to the sticker.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

