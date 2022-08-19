Tiktok has taken the social media world by storm, and continues to do so now you can share the short videos on Facebook and Instagram. Here’s how to do it.

Despite the controversial introduction of reels within Instagram and Facebook, a new TikTok feature has been released, allowing creators and fans alike to share their favorite videos on alternative social media platforms. This allows you to share your own creations elsewhere and will likely mean you’ll end up seeing a lot more of the site around Facebook and Instagram.

The process of sharing a TikTok to either Facebook or Instagram is relatively straightforward and will only require you to have an account for the social media page you want to share the video to. Here’s how to share TikTok videos directly to Facebook and Instagram.

How to share TikTok videos to Instagram and Facebook

TikTok Head to the share button and find the platform you need to put the TikTok on.

If you’ve shared TikToks before then the process will be relatively familiar. The steps below explain how to share your favorite videos onto the social media platforms:

Find the video you want to share. Select the three dots if it’s your own video or if it’s someone else’s press the arrow on the bottom right. Scroll along the middle selection of apps until you find Facebook or Instagram. Click the button and it will take you to the posting method. Press share.

Some of the videos may be cut down so it’s always worth checking them before posting. And they will have the watermark present with the name of the creator.

The added feature has now allowed TikToks to be shared on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Discord.

