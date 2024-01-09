How to add captions to TikTok videos

TikTok has become more accessible by letting users add auto-generated captions to their videos. Here’s everything you need to know to add captions to your videos.

TikTok is a confusing and complicated app to understand if you’re new to it. The social media platform is continuously adding new features and changing the way certain aspects work.

In an attempt to become a more accessible platform, TikTok brought out a captions feature in 2021, which allows users to add autogenerated captions to videos they watch, or add their own captions to videos they make.

If you want to start to add captions to your videos, or if you’re wondering how to add captions to the videos you watch – here’s everything you need to know.

Pixabay TikTok has made it easy for users to add captions to their videos

How to add auto-generated captions to your TikTok videos

Adding captions to your videos is a great way to make your content more accessible to people, and TikTok has made it easy for everyone by allowing creators to add auto-generated captions.

Here’s how you add captions to your videos:

Record or upload your video to TikTok and then click ‘next’ Click the ‘captions’ option in the menu on the right, then agree to the consent form that pops up. Then select ‘turn on captions‘. This will allow the TikTok app to auto-generate subtitles for your content. Once your captions are ready, you can review them to make sure everything is accurate. Tap the play button next to each line, and check that your captions match the content of your video. If you need to make changes, you can tap the text and retype captions. When you’ve finished reviewing, click save to finalize. Make other edits, then you’re ready to upload your video to the platform.

However, you should be aware that once you’ve published your video, you’ll be unable to edit the captions.

How to add captions to TikTok when watching videos

If you want subtitles to automatically display, the first step is to check to see that the auto caption feature is enabled on your account.

To do this, simply go to your Settings and privacy and tap on the Accessibility tab. Here you’ll see the option to Always show auto-generated captions. Make sure the button is switched on.

If you want to turn off captions on for certain videos, you can turn them off while watching the video by tapping on the captions and then on the ‘hide captions’ option. To turn them on again, just tap on the ‘captions’ button again and they’ll come back.

