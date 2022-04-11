If you’ve ever become so sick of a TikTok sound that you don’t want to see it on your For You Page anymore, or you don’t like a viral trend that’s attached to it, there are some steps you can take to prevent it appearing on your feed.

‘Sounds’ are a key component of a huge portion of TikTok’s most viral videos, serving as the inspiration behind countless trends.

Sometimes sounds can be snippets of hit songs, and other times they can be bits of audio from interviews or viral memes outside of TikTok, such as Miranda Cosgrove’s “I actually do cuss a little” sound that went viral in March.

However, sometimes you may find that you’re seeing a lot of content on your For You Page using the exact same sound, and this can get repetitive after a while. Alternatively, certain audios can come attached to harmful or possibly disturbing trends, so you might be keen to remove it from your feed. But how can you do that?

How to block sounds on TikTok

Unfortunately, there isn’t a foolproof way to completely block a sound from your feed. However, there is a way to show the algorithm you’re not interested in it, which should help to decrease how often it appears.

Here’s how to do it:

Open TikTok. Find a video using the sound you want to block. Press and hold the screen until the pop-up menu appears. Tap ‘Not interested.’

Each time you see the sound, repeat the above process, and in theory the algorithm will learn that you don’t want to see content associated with the sound, and show it to you less.

