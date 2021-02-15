How to block and unblock people on TikTok - Dexerto

Blocking people on TikTok is the simplest way to stop certain accounts from viewing and interacting with your content, and it also allows you to better control what content you see while on the app.

With TikTok getting more popular every day and its userbase increasing, there are more people making, sharing, and interacting with content than ever before.

While the app used to have a heavy focus on lip-syncing content, the sheer amount of creators has meant that there are now countless different communities and styles of content.

This means that there’s a far greater chance of stumbling into videos that just aren’t your thing, and sometimes these videos can end up being offensive, or just pop up too frequently.

Blocking accounts stops unwanted content from appearing on your feed, and can also help protect you against harassment from other users. Thankfully, the process of blocking and unblocking people is simple.

How to block someone on TikTok:

Go to the profile page of the user you want to block. Select the three dots at the top right-hand corner of their profile to open the share menu. At the bottom row, there will be an icon of a circle with a line through it labeled ‘Block.’ Tap this and follow the on-screen instructions to block the user.

By blocking a user they are unable to engage with you on the app via messages, or by interacting with any of your content.

It also means you won’t be able to view the videos on that account.

How to unblock someone on TikTok:

You may find that you eventually decide to unblock a user you previously had blocked, and this is easily done.

Go back to the profile of the user you want to unblock. Select the three dots at the top right-hand corner to open the share menu. Select the ‘Unblock’ option in the bottom set of icons and follow the on-screen instructions to unblock the user.

Following this, the account should then be able to interact with you as they previously could, and you will be able to see that person’s content again.

The block feature can be utilized for a variety of reasons and helps users to have a better experience on the app.