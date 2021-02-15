 How to block and unblock people on TikTok - Dexerto
How to block and unblock people on TikTok

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:46

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo on phone screen
Pixabay: olbergeron

Blocking people on TikTok is the simplest way to stop certain accounts from viewing and interacting with your content, and it also allows you to better control what content you see while on the app.

With TikTok getting more popular every day and its userbase increasing, there are more people making, sharing, and interacting with content than ever before.

While the app used to have a heavy focus on lip-syncing content, the sheer amount of creators has meant that there are now countless different communities and styles of content.

This means that there’s a far greater chance of stumbling into videos that just aren’t your thing, and sometimes these videos can end up being offensive, or just pop up too frequently.

The TikTok launch screen phone held by a hand
Pixabay: Lorend_g
TikTok’s userbase is growing bigger by the day.

Blocking accounts stops unwanted content from appearing on your feed, and can also help protect you against harassment from other users. Thankfully, the process of blocking and unblocking people is simple.

How to block someone on TikTok:

  1. Go to the profile page of the user you want to block.
  2. Select the three dots at the top right-hand corner of their profile to open the share menu.
  3. At the bottom row, there will be an icon of a circle with a line through it labeled ‘Block.’ Tap this and follow the on-screen instructions to block the user.

By blocking a user they are unable to engage with you on the app via messages, or by interacting with any of your content.

It also means you won’t be able to view the videos on that account.

How to unblock someone on TikTok:

You may find that you eventually decide to unblock a user you previously had blocked, and this is easily done.

  1. Go back to the profile of the user you want to unblock.
  2. Select the three dots at the top right-hand corner to open the share menu.
  3. Select the ‘Unblock’ option in the bottom set of icons and follow the on-screen instructions to unblock the user.

Following this, the account should then be able to interact with you as they previously could, and you will be able to see that person’s content again.

The block feature can be utilized for a variety of reasons and helps users to have a better experience on the app.

How to duet on TikTok

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:07 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 18:32

by Georgina Smith
TikTok launch screen in front of sky
Pixabay

Duets are a great way to switch up your TikTok content and collaborate with friends and even influencers. Here’s how to duet someone on TikTok.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok at all then you’ve more than likely seen videos where multiple clips are stacked next to each other in a variety of different layouts, showing people dancing, singing, and talking with other users. This feature is called a ‘duet.’

A duet on TikTok refers to when a user films their own video alongside another user’s original video as a way to either respond to the video, react to it, or add something new.

Some users have used to feature to participate in virtual vocal duets – or even choirs – with each video being a new vocal line or instrument.

If influencers or famous TikToker have allow duets, it also means you are able to technically appear in a video alongside your favorite creator, and sometimes they may even end up seeing and reacting to it.

@charlidamelio##duet with @katiefeeneyy dc to katie and @kylievazzana

♬ Beggin by Madcon – ❝..𝓈𝓊𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇..❞

The possibilities for duetting on TikTok are practically endless, and the process is very simple.

How do you duet someone on TikTok?

  1. Search TikTok for the video you want to duet.
  2. On the right-hand side of the video there with be a series of symbols. Click the arrow symbol and it will take you to the share menu.
  3. On the bottom row of options, there is a button that has two circles overlapping each other. This is the duet button.
  4. Click the duet button and it will take you to the filming screen.
  5. Film your video with the red button at the bottom of the screen, and your video will play alongside the original video.

How to change TikTok duet layout

You may have seen some users use various different layouts, changing the position of their video in relation to the video.

Some of these collages can end up looking quite complex, but there’s a simple way to change up your duet layout than just the simple left and right combo.

  1. Open the duet as instructed above.
  2. Before you have filmed anything, click the layout button at the side, that looks like a square with a line through the middle.
  3. Select which kind of layout you’d like to use.
  4. Once selected, click back on the video and film as desired.
@tahnex

Viral Sea Shanty tiktok mix @nthnevnss @_luke.the.voice_ @miaasanomusic @jonnystewartbass @anipeterson @beccaleighz #seashantytiktok #seashanty

♬ original sound – Tahnex

How to film a TikTok duet with audio

Some people may have discovered that when they film a duet, they cannot be heard over the original video, but this issue can be resolved quite simply.

  1. Open the duet screen as normal.
  2. Before recording starts, select the microphone option from the sidebar.
  3. If there is a diagonal line through the mic symbol, it means you are muted, and if you record, only the sound of the original video will be heard.
  4. If the symbol does not have a line through it, when you record you will be able also to record your voice along with the original audio.
  5. TikTok recommends using an earpiece to improve audio quality when recording.

TikTokers have found an array of creative ways to use the duet function, and knowing the different options that are available makes the process a lot smoother.