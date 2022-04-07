How to fast forward on TikTok

Now that TikTok has increased the maximum video length to ten minutes, knowing how to fast forward is more useful than ever when it comes to saving time. Here’s how to do it.

While TikTok’s maximum video length used to be 60 seconds, over the years they have gradually expanded the limit to allow users to make longer videos.

Initially, it increased to three minutes, which allowed people to make longer storytimes without needing to add a part two in a separate video, and helped creators to cram more into one post. Then, in March 2022, TikTok expanded the maximum length to 10 minutes, a fairly big change, and one that caused controversy among the community, with some believing that 10 minutes is just too long.

Regardless, it now means that you might find yourself wanting to skip ahead in a video because it’s one of the longer ones, and you’re eager to see the conclusion.

Thankfully, TikTok also has a feature that allows you to skip forward in many videos.

How to rewind & fast forward on TikTok

Although this wasn’t always the case, with the increase in video length, the app added a feature to some videos which allows you to easily skip back, or wind ahead.

The option appears as a white bar at the bottom of the video, but it’s worth noting that many shorter videos won’t have this option available.

To fast forward a video, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok, and find the video you want to fast forward. Where the white line appears at the bottom of the screen, press and hold on the white dot showing the video’s progress. Drag the dot to a different position on the bar to either fast forward or wind back. When dragging the dot, numbers should appear above the line showing exactly how long the video is, and where in the video you are.

This feature makes it much easier to skip through those 10-minute long videos if you just want to see what happens at the end, and also means you can replay parts if you missed what was said.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

