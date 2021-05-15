How to make TikTok group chats - Dexerto

TikTok has finally introduced the ability to start up a group chat using the inbox, so, here’s what you need to know about it.

While TikTok videos have been wildly successful, users have been asking the app’s creators to add a couple of different quality of life features.

One of the most-requested ones has been the ability to start up a group chat with other users to easily share videos while staying on the app.

As of May 14, TikTok users have reported that it now has group chats and you can share your favorite videos with friends, even if there are a few issues. S0, here’s what you need to do.

How to start a group chat on TikTok with inbox

Starting up a group chat can be done in one of two ways on TikTok. You can start a group chat directly from your inbox before you look at posts, or you can use the share function to start a chat.

We’ll focus on the first option to kick things off, starting a group chat directly from the inbox.

To do this, open up your inbox, create or select a DM with another user, press the three dots in the top-right hand corner, and then select the ‘create group chat’ option. From here, you’ll be able to choose the other people you want to be in the chat, so make you add them as friends to make things easier!

Open up TikTok and click the inbox icon Create or open an existing Direct Message (DM) Click the three dots in the top-right hand corner of the screen Select the ‘start group chat’ option and pick other users You’ve now created a group chat!

How to make a TikTok group chat with friends

Now, if you’re already scrolling through videos and want to start a TikTok group chat the other way, it’s pretty easy too.

Just select the video you want to share, hit the arrow button to share, click the people you want to send it to, and then hit ‘create group chat’. The video will then be the starting point of the group chat!

Find a TikTok to share Press the arrow button on the right to share Select the friends you want to share it with Press ‘create group chat’ and hit send!

Once you’ve created a group chat, it’ll live in your inbox, just like your other DMs.

As TikTok gets the group chats ironed out, there might be a few bumps along the way, so be sure to play around with things.