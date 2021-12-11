Pokimane stunned by Hasan ghosting dating app matches

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was helping fellow streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker with his dating profile when she was shocked at how beautiful a girl was that he ghosted.

Hasan is known for dishing out dating advice to his viewers during a show he’s dubbed “Chadvice.”

xQc has been vocal in his stand against Hasan’s advice on dating, calling it “dogs**t.” Even with the public criticisms, the show continues to be popular on both YouTube and Twitch.

Although, when Pokimane stopped by Hasan’s house to stream together, she noticed he might need some advice of his own after seeing his dating app match history.

Pokimane shocked by Hasan’s match history

Pokimane and Aria Saki swung by Hasan’s place to play games and improve his dating profile.

Hasan read aloud a message he got on a dating app: “‘Going on a haunted hayride, you should come with me and my friends’, and I just never responded.”

After Pokimane began mocking him for ghosting the girl Hasan said: “To be fair, it’s VERY scary. I’m scared of the haunted hayride!”

Pokimane then flashed a picture of the girl Hasan matched with to the camera. “She is SO fine. You wack for that. You’re giving these girls insecurity problems, okay?” Poki said.

Hasan cracked up at the jab by his fellow streamer, who couldn’t believe he left that girl on read.

It seems that there is no shortage of girls who love Hasan, just don’t ask him on a date where he could get scared.