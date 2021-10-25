Hasan slams Mizkif for trying to “farm drama” during Valkyrae RFLCT controversy

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker slammed Mizkif for trying to “farm drama” after Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter opened up about the drama surrounding her controversial RFLCT skincare line.

Mizkif was one of the first people to reach out to Valkyrae on-stream after she opened up about her controversial RFLCT skincare line. Not only did lots of people commend him for it, but Rae thanked him too.

However, Hasan accused him of having an ulterior motive. He claimed Mizkif only did it to “farm drama” and “didn’t save sh*t,” and he explained why.

Hasan slams Mizkif for “farming drama”

“Somehow, Miz saved the day? How the f**k! He didn’t save sh*t! He f**king farmed drama, okay,” said Hasan. “He literally watched it, farmed drama, then called Rae to continue farming drama, and then became the savior all while sh*tting on me.”

He doesn’t hold it against him, though. Quite the opposite, in fact. “By the way, I respect that. He’s a demon, and I respect that. He does it really well. He’s the best in the f**king game at doing sh*t like that.”

However, he thinks people are “delusional and childish” for claiming that Mizkif is a good guy who saved the day. “What do you mean? What do you think he’s doing? He’s doing content. He’s a f**king content demon.”

Mizkif claims Hasan would have done the same

Mizkif responded by claiming that Hasan would have done the same thing had he not taken the day off. “Hasan is just mad because he had to f**king take a day off so he can film leftist politics bullsh*t and that he wasn’t doing the same damn thing,” he said.

“He and xQc would have been doing the same damn thing. If they were live, let’s be real, I wouldn’t have had 80,000 viewers. I would have had way, way less. A lot of them were there because Hasan and xQc weren’t live.”

He also pointed out that both xQc and Hasan went live later and reacted to the VOD anyway. “That’s really it,” he added, implying that he hadn’t done anything out of the ordinary.

Rae has since deleted her VOD addressing the situation due to legal issues, and Mizkif followed suit.

However, the RFLCT drama is still brewing despite products hitting the shelves on Monday, October 25.