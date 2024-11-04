Hasan confirms he received “warning” from Twitch for showing controversial video on stream

Popular political streamer Hasan says Twitch sent him a warning after he showed fellow content creator Nmp a video about the Houthi organization.

Earlier this fall, Hasan showed a video about the Houthi organization to fellow Twitch streamer Nmp, which sparked considerable controversy. The group has been designated a Terrorist Organization by the US State Department.

However, according to Piker, Twitch warned him not to show videos like that in the future. When streaming with Mizkif, Hasan was asked to show him the same clip, and revealed that he wouldn’t be able to.

“I can’t show that dude, I got a warning for showing that,” Hasan explained. “It’s crazy. It’s allowed everywhere. Twitch’s standards for moderation are so much higher than every other website.”

“Twitch literally has a more rigid standard for what is allowed on the platform than any other website,” he added. “Normally, that shouldn’t even get you banned. Showing that video should not get you banned. It doesn’t get you banned on YouTube, it doesn’t get you banned on Twitter. It’s literally on every other website, but in this circumstance, it’s Twitch hyper f**king rigid rules.”

The platform’s community guidelines prohibit “content that depicts, glorifies, encourages, or supports terrorism, or violent extremist actors or acts.”

The streaming site and its CEO Dan Clancy have also faced calls by Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres to “stop popularizing those who popularize antisemitism.”

Torres singled out Hasan’s political streams specifically, saying “platforming any of these terrorist organizations, as Piker has done, is beyond the pale.”

Clancy responded to the allegations. In a blog post on November 1, the CEO remarked: “I want to make clear that Twitch stands firmly against hate and harassment of any form.”

Twitch has been facing a lot of controversy in 2024 with many concerned about the type of content being allowed on the platform and inconsistencies with bans.

Amid the controversy, the site has since added a new feature that lets users hide broadcasts featuring politics and other “sensitive” content.