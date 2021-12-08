Hasan rips into Twitch viewer accusing Pokimane of blackface over natural hair

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan ripped into one of his viewers after they accused fellow broadcaster Pokimane of blackface after she revealed her naturally curly hair.

On November 9, 2021, Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys began her stream by unveiling her natural curls to her 8 million followers.

The broadcaster has often straightened her hair throughout her career, with most viewers unaware of her hair’s naturally curly state until the streamer decided to publicly go natural after years of being “insecure” about it.

While Pokimane’s viewers and friends were incredibly supportive of the broadcaster, one netizen expressed doubts about Imane’s intentions, and expressed their thoughts during fellow Twitch streamer Hasan’s December 7 broadcast.

Hasan slams Twitch viewer accusing Pokimane of “blackface”

Hasan was watching Pokimane’s stream when he read a comment from his chat aloud: “Why is Poki blackfacing?”

“Are you f**king insane?” Hasan shot back, clearly dumbfounded. “That’s her natural hair, dude. What the f**k? Guys, she’s literally Moroccan. Are you f**king stupid? She’s literally from Africa, bro!”

“That doesn’t mean she’s Black, but that is her natural f**king hair, you pyscho!” he continued, lashing out at the commenter. “What a psychotic f**king take, dude!”

Although Pokimane has yet to respond to the commenter, the streamer did note that her curls are natural and that she had a hard time styling her hair growing up.

“My mom’s hair is not like mine,” she explained. “And because we immigrated to Canada, and we grew up there, and I had no other family around me, my mom didn’t know how to teach me to do my curly hair, which isn’t her fault.”

“I didn’t look like the girls around me,” the Twitch streamer added, “and I didn’t know how the f**k to style my hair!”

Despite the commenter’s sentiment, Pokimane received an outpouring of love after showing off her natural curls to the world and continues to see support from friends and fans in spite of her past “insecurities” over her hair.