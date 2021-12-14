Pokimane defends xQc’s infamous Twitch fan base: “There are bad apples everywhere”

Pokimane came to the defense of fellow Twitch streamer xQc after Nate Hill accused the Canadian’s fan base of spamming his channel.

Following his work at the 2021 Game Awards, FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill called Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel’s viewers “scumbag losers” for supposedly spamming his stream with harassment.

Reacting to the heated rant, Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys came to the defense of the Canadian Twitch star and his audience. According to the OfflineTV creator, Hill was wrong to “generalize” his fanbase.

Pokimane defends xQc from Nate Hill

During her December 13 broadcast, Pokimane reacted to the viral Nate Hill clip and gave her take on why she doesn’t agree with it. “I just want you to know, my little xQcL’s, you’re not scum human beings. Just because you watch X, it doesn’t make you a bad person,” she said.

The OfflineTV creator questioned Hill for making generalizations. “Especially to generalize a group of viewers like that. There are bad apples eveywhere, in every community. I don’t think it’s very kind of Nate Hill to say “all of those people” like WHAT!? I’m actually really surprised he said that!”

She then followed up and said: “Listen, the 50 people who went to Nate Hill’s chanel and did that, yeah, they’re not nice people. But you can’t say “if you watch xQc you’re a scumbag.”

Poki was further confused after she watched xQc’s Game Awards broadcast because the streamer never said anything himself. “X literally SAID NOTHING. WHAT? When I watched Nate Hill’s clip, I thought “X must have said it was so lame” but HE SAID NOTHING.”

Anys then defended Lengyel as someone who wouldn’t send his chat to harass others. “Nowadays, X is aware of the power he has with his massive audience, that he wouldn’t do something like that. At this point he knows if he says something bad about someone, that there will probably be people who go to their channel. But he didn’t say a thing. Weird.”

Pokimane also told her viewers that she was confused by the way Nate Hill worded his video, as she thought it sounded like he was saying he “wanted to punch” xQc in the nose.

The OfflineTV star ended her rant by addressing this and said, “If he did mean that, I feel like it’s kind of against Twitch TOS to say you want to punch another streamer in the nose, isn’t it?”