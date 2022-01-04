H3H3’s Ethan Klein slams Joe Rogan over health comments

Ethan Klein is taking aim at Joe Rogan on Twitter, calling out the podcast host for his comments about health, as well as his infamous ivermectin dosage.

Ethan Klein, of comedy duo H3H3, is not holding back his thoughts about podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, taking aim specifically at his opinions on health and wellness.

Joe Rogan has notably gone on the ‘Carnivore Diet,’ a regimen where he only eats meat and direct animal products like milk and eggs.

On top of that, Rogan is known for prioritizing his physical fitness. He’s often working out, lifting, and touting combat sports like Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The JRE host has also made headlines for his response to the ongoing health crisis, claiming that he self-medicated with ivermectin after testing positive — a medicine that can be used to treat parasitic worms in both people and horses. The FDA has warned against using ivermectin to treat the virus.

Ethan Klein slams Joe Rogan on Twitter

On January 4, Klein vented his frustrations about Rogan’s comments on health, citing his past treatments and diet.

“Joe Rogan, who lives on elk meat, egg yolk, and human growth hormone, with lungs full of tar, thinks he’s healthier than everyone,” he wrote. “This mfer is such a b***h that when he got [the virus] he threw ‘the kitchen sink at it’ — if you’re so healthy, just ride it out like you say a man should.”

Klein went on to call Rogan a “f**king piece of s**t” after claiming that the host made negative comments regarding overweight people on his podcast, and made several other posts slamming the host.

Klein has also come under fire for his posts, receiving a slew of backlash over his comments and even trending across Twitter.

Twitch star Hasan has also commented on the matter, with plans to discuss Klein’s tweets on a broadcast.

DAYCARE IS OPEN! I WORKED OUT TODAY! SOLVED THE NETWORK PROBLEMS! AND IM FIRED UP! JOE ROGAN IS CAUSING VACCINE MISINFO BIGTIME! LEFTOVERS COHOST ETHAN KLEIN HAS SOME SPICY TAKES! AND MASTERCHEF S4 LATER!! GET IN NOW! https://t.co/OTlQIU6Ehj pic.twitter.com/uturFNtjaw — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 4, 2022

Joe Rogan has yet to respond to Klein at the time of writing.