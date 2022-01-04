xQc hits out at “garbage” streamers criticizing react content on Twitch

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed streamers who criticize his and others’ reaction content across Twitch and YouTube streams, calling them out for having “garbage” streams of their own.

The ongoing ‘TV show’ meta has caused much debate among streamers, as stars of Twitch, YouTube, and further afield have found solace in reacting to popular clips and episodes of different TV shows.

One such show is Masterchef — or just about anything with Gordon Ramsay in — with the famous TV chef himself becoming acquainted with Twitch to kick off 2022. In fact, he may even be teaming up with xQc for something sometime soon.

Advertisement

But with streamers such as Sodapoppin and Ludwig critiquing the TV show meta, xQc has hit out.

During an impassioned rant in his January 3 Twitch stream, xQc addressed the controversy and didn’t hold back.

He exclaimed: “If you complain about everybody’s content all the time, ‘Oh dude, this is DMCA, this is illegal,’ … If you comment on everybody’s content all day, it usually doesn’t mean that their content sucks, your stream is f**king garbage.”

He went on to add that “these guys are the bottom of the barrel,” “garbage broadcasters,” and “suckers.”

xQc himself remains the number one streamer on Twitch, regularly pulling in hundreds of thousands of viewers and topping the charts for most viewed streamers.

Advertisement

Naturally, what he does on stream can often dictate how Twitch streams evolve, and as a master of the TV show meta, he won’t go down without a fight.