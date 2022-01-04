Charli D’Amelio is getting bullied for how she eats Takis

Viral TikToker Charli D’Amelio is being mocked for how she eats Takis chips after posting a promotional video of her trying them in different flavors of sauces.

Once creators reach a certain level of popularity, big brands generally reach out to them for brand deals. This could include a quick video on TikTok or a post on one of the many social media platforms.

Charli D’Amelio has definitely risen to that level and beyond, with 132 million followers on the short-form video platform.

On January 2, 2022, she posted a video on her channel promoting a new version of Takis brand chips while trying them in various flavors of sauces, and people are mocking her for it.

Advertisement

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Charli D’Amelio mocked for how she eats Takis.

The TikTokers video has received over 13 million views since uploading it, and hundreds of people have left comments mocking Charli in various ways.

Comments from users include claims that she didn’t like a single one of her options, as well as claims that she didn’t actually eat the chips in the video.

There are also fans of the D’Amelio sister defending her in the comments, stating that she likely cut out the chewing parts to keep people engaged. This would make sense, as her video is tagged #Takispartner, and serves the purpose of promoting the chips.

Advertisement

No matter how Charli decided to taste the chips, viewers seem to always find something to mock TikTok celebrities for.

Read More: How to recover your TikTok account

On December 5, 2021, Charli and her sister were mocked for their Jingle Ball performance. They’re not the only TikTokers that have to deal with hate from people, as Addison Rae was recently flamed for what viewers called an “awkward TikTok.”

At the time of writing, Charli has not responded to any of the hateful comments. We’ll update this article if she does.