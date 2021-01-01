Logo
Joe Rogan announces the return of his famous ‘Carnivore Diet’ for January 2021

Published: 1/Jan/2021 20:48

by Virginia Glaze
Joe Rogan returns to Carnivore Diet 2021
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / Instagram: @joerogan

Joe Rogan

Famed podcast host Joe Rogan took walk on the wild side last year by starting 2020 on the ‘Carnivore Diet’ — and this year, he’s doing it again, in spite of some of its unexpected side-effects.

The ‘Carnivore Diet’ is basically what it sounds like: For one month, participants completely eschew vegetables, fruit, and grains, consuming only direct animal products like meat, milk and eggs.

Although unusual, the Carnivore Diet became highly popularized by Joe Rogan, who kicked off 2020 with a bang by undergoing the diet for the full month of January.

A year has passed since then, and it looks like he’s undertaking the diet once more, as announced in an Instagram post on January 1, 2021.

Joe Rogan announces return to carnivore diet 2021
YouTube: PowerfulJRE
On January 1, Joe Rogan revealed a return to his “Carnivore Diet,” after he undertook a similar meal plan last year.

According to Rogan, he lost 12 pounds on the diet in 2020 and hopes to see similar results this year — although he did admit that some of its “side effects” weren’t super fantastic.

“January is ‘world carnivore diet’ month,” he said. “I did it last year, lost 12 pounds, and really felt great (other than having ruthlessly explosive diarrhea for the first couple weeks), so I’m gonna give it a go again this year.”

 

That’s not all; he also admitted that the diet had a “remarkable” effect on his energy levels. However, its important to remember that it’s not all sunshine and roses — last year, Rogan admitted that his bowel movements became seriously upended after beginning his meat-only agenda.

“With regular diarrhea, I would compare it to a fire you see coming a block or two away, and you have the time to make an escape,” he explained. “This carnivore diet is like out of nowhere the fire is coming through the cracks, your doorknob is red hot, and all hope is lost.”

 

He also stated that he began to feel more “aggressive” on the diet, claiming that he had “to workout extra to keep the demons at bay.”

Luckily, Rogan claimed that these were the only downsides of the meal plan, from his experience. Otherwise, he claimed to feel more energized, as well as feeling “healthier,” “happier and well balanced.”

Fans will have to wait and see what 2021 has in store for the podcast prince as he undertakes his meat-only mission once again.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Battle for clout? Jake Paul says brother is a “fake fighter” as bout approaches

Published: 1/Jan/2021 19:37

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul claims Logan Paul is a fake fighter
YouTube: Jake Paul / Instagram: Logan Paul

Jake Paul Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Logan Paul might have scored the fight of a lifetime after securing a bout with none other than Floyd Mayweather — but little brother Jake Paul isn’t convinced that he’s throwing down for the right reasons.

The Paul brothers are in the midst of a completely unexpected transition from full-time content creators to professional boxers. Ever since Logan threw down with rival influencer KSI in August 2018, they’ve been set on making the sport a career — but the jury’s still out on if they can make it happen.

That being said, they’ve continued to make their mark in the space, with Jake Paul having scored three fights in the interim (all of which he’s convincingly won).

Coming fresh off his 2nd Round victory over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, Jake is making his exploits known to the world by calling out every high-profile fighter out there for a potential battle — but it seems like he isn’t a fan of his brother’s upcoming match against Mayweather.

 

In a December 31 interview with TMZ, Jake called his older bro a “fake fighter,” and even claimed that he had taken the match for attention, saying the exhibition is detrimental to the sport of boxing.

“My brother is f**ked,” Jake said of the situation. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother’s a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1, I’m 3-0.”

That being said, he made sure to wish his brother the best, but isn’t convinced that he can go the distance against the 50-0 pro.

“But I wish him the best of luck,” he continued. “Don’t get in there with the guy who’s never even been knocked down. He got knocked down once, and it was by accident.”

Jake isn’t the only one who predicts a swift end for Logan; even the legendary Mike Tyson predicted that Mayweather will “beat his f**kin’ ass” in the ring during a podcast several days prior.

 

Considering the odds against him, it comes as little surprise that Logan isn’t the crowd favorite — but there’s still a chance that he might surprise us all.