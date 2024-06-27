Joe Rogan fans stunned as hundreds of JRE videos uploaded to YouTube at once

Joe Rogan’s fanbase was left completely confused as the podcast host’s YouTube channel uploaded hundreds of videos from his online show all at once on June 27, 2024.

Joe Rogan is a combat sports commentator, comedian, and host of the famous Joe Rogan Experience podcast — a show that’s now sparking quite a bit of attention from fans online thanks to its recent activity on YouTube.

On June 27, fans’ YouTube subscriptions quite literally exploded as a massive swath of older videos from the JRE got uploaded at once, for seemingly no reason.

YouTube My subscriptions exploded with over 200 videos from the Joe Rogan Experience.

However, despite viewers having to scroll for minutes to get to uploads from other channels, a look at the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel tells a different story.

Rather than boasting oodles of recently-uploaded videos, the most recent videos posted to the PowerfulJRE channel are from 58 minutes ago and two days ago, at the time of writing this article.

YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Thus far, no reason has been given by Joe Rogan nor his team about the sudden influx of YouTube videos — but viewers are reaching out to him for answers.

After getting spammed with notifications, fans quickly took to social media to ask why in the world their feeds had been taken over with previous podcast episodes.

“Did anyone just get blasted by JRE episodes on YouTube or just me?” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

“Did anyone else notice a huge dump of Joe Rogan videos just appearing on YouTube within the last handful of minutes?” another asked.

Joe Rogan’s Instagram page reflects similar comments, with users asking questions like, “Why you spamming YouTube, Joe Rogan?” and “Your YouTube is on crack right now.”

This latest development comes after Rogan penned a $250 million deal with Spotify in February 2024, which allows him to publish his content anywhere he pleases aside from just Spotify.

However, the reason for his recent influx of YouTube videos remains unknown, leaving viewers in the dark.