Joe Rogan warns Jake Paul about “terrifying” Mike Tyson

Podcaster Joe Rogan is following in a long line of commentators offering their opinion on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix match.

Months before the Paul vs. Tyson bout was confirmed, Rogan had WWE legend Ric Flair on his podcast to discuss the potential match.

The two commended Paul for his success against Tommy Fury, but both men pumped the brakes at the thought of a Tyson showdown.

Now, with the fight officially set for July 20, the conversation is as relevant as ever. Here’s what Rogan and Flair had to say.

Joe Rogan warns Jake Paul about Mike Tyson

“Just forget that Jake Paul is a YouTube guy and watch him box. The kid can fight,” Rogan remarked.

“That Tommy Fury fight really showed that. I mean, it goes to a split decision against a legit undefeated boxer.”

Guest Ric Flair said, “I’ll tell you what, the one thing he doesn’t want to do is fight Mike [Tyson].”

Rogan interrupted, “No! Why? I don’t give a f*** if he’s 55; that’s still Mike Tyson.”

Flair agreed, “Mike’s in good shape, too. He trains every day.”

“That guy can still f*** you up. I don’t give a f*** if you think he’s 55 years old. That guy will hurt you,” Rogan continued.

Rogan also dismissed the idea that Tyson’s advanced age could even the scales with Paul.

“It’s still a 55-year-old. But at 55, the power is the last thing to go. And the thing is, the speed is still there. He’s f****** terrifying!”

Combat sports fans are divided on Jake Paul’s chances.

Some believe Tyson, a former world champion, should plow through Paul with his trademark power.

Others claim that “Father Time” won’t allow Tyson to turn back the clock for a night, instead picking Paul to outlast the aging star.

As for Rogan and Flair, they didn’t mince any words. Tyson is still terrifying, and if Paul wins, it won’t come easy, according to the two.