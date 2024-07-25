Joe Rogan dethroned as Spotify’s top podcast by former JRE guest

The Joe Rogan Experience was toppled as the top podcast in the US by former Fox News host and JRE guest, Tucker Carlson.

On July 25, The Tucker Carlson Show surged to the top spot on Spotify’s top podcast charts, knocking JRE down to second place.

The Tucker Carlson Show debuted on Spotify in December 2023, months after the popular Fox News host left the network to start his own show on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Carlson’s guests occasionally mirror that of Rogan. For instance, his past episodes have featured the likes of UFC fighter Colby Covington and comedian Tim Dillon.

On July 25, Tucker uploaded an episode with former US Presidential candidate Ben Carson. The episode was seemingly enough to put him over the edge, as that same day, his show became Spotify’s top podcast.

Rogan even featured Tucker Carlson on his show back in April of 2024 where the two had a lively three-hour conversation.

This is hardly the first time that Joe Rogan’d podcast has slipped into second-place in the rankings.

Throughout his years on Spotify, a number of creators have briefly managed to secure the top spot.

YouTube/PowerfulJRE Joe Rogan keeps bouncing back as Spotify’s top podcast.

In 2021, The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ crew took the Spotify crown when they debuted ‘The Always Sunny Podcast,’ where the gang provided insight into certain episodes and how they came about.

TikTok star Alix Earle also managed to dethrone Rogan back in 2023 when she launched her Hot Mess podcast.

In 2024, JRE lost his top ranking to the Kelce brothers and their New Heights podcast after the Kansas City Chiefs made their way to the Super Bowl.

It’s not clear how long Tucker will manage to stay on top, especially with Rogan’s history of bouncing back – but for the time being, there’s a new Spotify podcast king.