Joe Rogan under fire for taking controversial medicine meant for horses

Joe Rogan posted a video on September 1 saying he feels “great” after falling ill, revealing he’d used “livestock” drug Ivermectin among a “kitchen sink of meds” to self-treat. The FDA has said that using Ivermectin for this purpose can cause “serious harm.”

The move has generated scathing criticism from some, but Joe explained in his video that he’s now feeling “great.”

The FDA warns against the ingestion of Ivermectin, but what actually is it?

Some onlookers branded the move “controversial.” One user claimed that the purpose of use was “right there” on the box.

Other users mocked the host for “trusting his immune system” while taking “monoclonal antibodies.”

Joe Rogan: I trust my immune system Also Joe Rogan: I got covid so I took monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, vitamin drip, mermaid tears, hair follicles from a newborn, toe fungus ointment, unicorn bone marrow, and the blood from a virgin

pic.twitter.com/NR5qUexpHy — Nathan Wind (@matty_angles) September 2, 2021

Radio producer Jack Schwartz posted Joe’s video and told his followers to “stop taking horse de-wormer.”

Joe Rogan got Covid and decided to take Ivermectin Jfc Stop taking horse dewormer and get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S4fkgnNf3R — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) September 1, 2021

What is Ivermectin?

On May 3, the FDA published a document detailing how not to use the drug. In a warning to consumers, they stated that “using treatment that’s not approved by the FDA… can be very dangerous.” Ivermectin should not be used to lessen the effects of viruses.

Certain forms of Ivermectin are used to treat heartworm in animals. Other varieties are fit for human consumption, but should only be used for the authorized reasons. According to the FDA, “Ivermectin tablets are approved to treat people… with parasitic worms.” A lesser version, “topical Ivermectin,” may be used to treat “head lice and rosacea.”

They continue, “taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.” Pharmacies are currently reporting shortages of the drug, with around 88,000 prescriptions carried out a week.

Full FDA guidance on Ivermectin can be found on their website.