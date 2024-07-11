Harry Jowsey admits to using weight-loss drug ahead of canceled boxing fights

Reality TV star and podcaster, Harry Jowsey, admitted to using Ozempic to prepare for boxing matches he never fought in, adding that the hype about the weight-loss drug wasn’t worth its residual effects.

Harry Jowsey, 27, admitted on his podcast ‘Boyfriend Material’ that he’s used the engrossingly popular weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

“I want to talk about Ozempic… because your boy tried it. Please don’t cancel me, I’m being honest,” he told his listeners. “

“I did it a couple of years ago before it was a trend… because in this scene, a lot of these influencers wanna box each other. And I realized I’m way too heavy to fight any influencers.”

He mentioned that nobody would have wanted to fight him at his heaviest when he was 230 lbs. By taking the weight loss drug, he hoped to get down to 190 lbs.

Harry said that once he reached 200 lbs, he looked like he was “smoking cr*ck,” adding that he was extremely tired while taking it.

“The worst thing about it was whenever I would have a drink, the next day I would be violently hungover. It would be like the world was ending.”

“I think it’s all horsesh*t,” he said. The podcaster went on to urge his listeners to make “healthy habits” as opposed to using Ozempic.

Especially since he gained all of his weight back after going off the weight-loss drug. However, once he began going to the gym and eating healthier regularly, he was more satisfied.

Though Harry began using Ozempic to prepare for influencer boxing matches like his canceled fight against TikToker Tayler Holder and the 2021 YouTube x TikTok bout that he never participated in, he ended up finding fame in reality TV.

He’s even found love multiple times on reality game shows like Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match.