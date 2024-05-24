Brendan Schaub says he would “beat the sh*t” out of Joe Rogan in an MMA fight

Former MMA star Brendan Schaub says UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a “monster” but he would still “beat the sh*t” out of him in a fight.

Schaub is a former UFC heavyweight contender who finished runner-up to Roy Nelson on the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter.

He found relative success in the UFC, beginning his career with a 4-1 record before dropping four of his next six. Schaub was out of the business by 2014.

In his post-MMA career, Schaub has been a frequent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience — a wildly popular podcast hosted by Rogan himself. The two men have struck up a friendship as a result.

Article continues after ad

Rogan is also a fixture in the UFC as a cage-side commentator, with his voice accompanying many of the greatest moments in the sport’s history.

According to Schaub, Rogan can do more than just talk about mixed martial arts. He has immense lower-body strength and an extensive background in jiu-jitsu.

Article continues after ad

“Can Joe kick? Absolutely,” Schaub said. “For a guy who’s never competed professionally, he can kick like a motherf*cker.

(Relevant conversation begins at 9:35 and ends at 10:10)

“If you put him against any celebrity out there, he’s going to beat the sh*t out of them. [He’s a] blackbelt in jiu-jitsu. In that civilian aspect, [he’s a] monster.”

Article continues after ad

After giving Rogan his flowers, Schaub explained why, even though the 56-year-old is a “monster,” it’s not the same as being a UFC fighter.

“You gotta realize, though. I was ranked in the top ten in the world. So, it’s just different. I would beat the sh*t out of [Rogan].”

One look at their builds highlights the mismatch physically. Rogan and his five-foot-six, 200-pound frame wouldn’t stand much chance against the six-foot-four, 245-pound Schaub inside the octagon.

Still, given Schaub’s high praise toward Rogan’s mixed martial arts ability, he’s not someone to pick a fight with.

Article continues after ad