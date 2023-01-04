Ludwig slams Logan Paul’s response to Coffeezilla “scam” accusations: “A total narcissist”

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Logan Paul has now issued a response to Coffeezilla’s “scam” accusations, which immediately piqued the interest of content creators invested in this situation. Ludwig of Mogul Mail fame was among them, as he poked holes in Logan Paul’s defense.

YouTuber Coffeezilla, who makes deep-dive investigations into various internet scandals released a three-part documentary in December cataloging his investigation into Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo project.

Upon release, Logan Paul responded with a series of tweets promising to “expose bad actors” and teasing his response, even inviting Coffeezilla onto his podcast IMPLAUSIVE.

Finally, on January 3, 2023, Jake Paul released a 7-minute video addressing the controversy borne out of Coffeezilla’s investigation.

Ludwig broke down the entire response in his own video uploaded to the Mogul Mail channel on January 4, 2023. And he took issue with Logan’s statements in the opening seconds where Logan went after Coffeezilla’s credibility, calling him a “lopsided journalist with an agenda.”

“If you haven’t picked up on it yet, is an Ad hominem attack,” explains Ludwig. “Instead of arguing the actual points like: ‘hey Logan, I think the crypto you made is kind of a scam’, he’s able to say ‘No, the person that’s arguing against me is a cringe idiot, so none of it matters and I don’t have to argue it’, which happens a lot in this video.”

Ludwig’s take on Coffeezilla vs Logan Paul

Ludwig summarised Logan’s response to accusations made by Coffeezilla by arguing:

“I’m now realizing that Logan Paul isn’t motivated by pure greed because he could have sold what he had in CryptoZoo to make a bit of money.

“I now realized that he’s just the most narcissistic human that I have ever seen online. He just truly thinks he’s that guy, he thinks he can do anything he wants, like create 120 million dollars out of nothing.

“And he also thinks that if that fails and a bunch of people are scammed, he can also just do nothing because it’s not his fault, it’s not his responsibility, even though he created the coin and he’s the majority shareholder. He’s just a total narcissist.”

This situation is still unfolding – Logan Paul has threatened Coffeezilla with legal action in his response video, but if he acts on the threat is still yet to be seen.