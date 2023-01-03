Logan Paul fires back at Coffeezilla “scam” accusations, threatens legal action

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Logan Paul has finally broken his silence on Coffeezilla’s crypto “scam” accusations surrounding the CryptoZoo project, claiming the YouTube journalist made “very real errors” and legal action is forthcoming.

Over the past two weeks prominent YouTuber Coffeezilla, best known for exposing cryptocurrency scams, released a three-part series covering Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo project and its alleged downfall.

Since then, the pair have gone back and forth on social media, trading blows as Paul sought to defend himself amid a wave of backlash. On January 3, the CryptoZoo founder finally responded in full with a seven-minute YouTube video of his own, addressing many of Coffee’s allegations and threatening to sue for not only spreading supposed misinformation, but also for publicizing an “illegal recording” of his manager Jeff Levin.

“You have used my name for views and money,” Paul said. “Your addiction to clicks has clouded your judgment and you’ve made very real errors with very real repercussions. [Coffeezilla has continued] to morph from an investigator to a gossip channel. He is a lopsided journalist with an agenda.”

Out of the gate Paul looked to clarify claims surrounding CryptoZoo’s lead developer. In Coffee’s videos he used a simple codename of ‘Z’ to identify this engineer. Paul revealed his full name to be Zack Kelling, an individual that’s been arrested multiple times.

Kelling allegedly “lied” about the scope of the crypto project in his conversation with Coffee. According to the older Paul brother, the CryptoZoo team “only had three engineers” working on it, not the 30 Kelling claimed.

YouTube: Logan Paul Paul provided further evidence of CryptoZoo lead Kelling’s multiple arrests.

Next, Paul looked to debunk claims the entire ‘zoo’ aspect of his crypto project never actually worked. During his investigation, Coffee was informed by one particular investor that those who bought in supposedly couldn’t hatch their eggs to evolve new creators and attempt to grab rare NFTs.

“One second of research would prove that to be false,” Paul hit back. “You can definitely hatch eggs and even breed your animals.” This confirmation came alongside footage from the project itself, even from others streaming their reactions to various egg openings.

Furthermore, Paul went on to threatened legal action against Coffeezilla in light of his alleged misinformation. However, there’s more to the possible court battle than just that. One particular gripe Paul’s team had with the three-part YouTube series was the promotion of an “illegal recording.”

During the investigation, Coffee made public a decent chunk of an allegedly private phone call with Paul’s manager Jeff Wittek. Seemingly breaking the law in doing so, Paul is prepared to take the next step and prosecute the YouTube detective.

“I suggest you use the money from your Patreon to hire a good lawyer, you’re gonna need it. See you in court.”

Moments after the video response went live, Coffeezilla took to Twitter once more. Claiming he will issue a more thorough reply in time, he initially looked to focus on a communication hiccup with Paul instead.

“Logan accuses me of not reaching out to him directly until Dec 24, 2022… but doesn’t mention I reached out over a year prior on Instagram.”

“If you expect me to see every DM that comes through from every social media gossip channel trying to make a name for themselves, you’re ridiculous,” Paul soon responded.