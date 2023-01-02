Logan Paul promises response to “scam” allegations from Coffeezilla on IMPAULSIVE

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

As well as collecting and circulating his own NFTs, Logan is known for his investments in trading cards.

Logan Paul is finally ready to respond to the CryptoZoo scam allegations made by YouTuber and cryptocurrency investigator Stephen ‘Coffeezilla’ Findeisen.

On December 17 2022, YouTuber Coffeezilla released an investigative series into CryptoZoo, an NFT project backed by Logan Paul which he claims to be an outright “scam.”

Responding to the allegations and backlash, Logan hit back by inviting Coffeezilla onto his IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss the project. He also promised fans that he’d expose the “bad actors” involved with CryptoZoo on January 3.

While willing to go on his podcast, Coffee explained he wanted it to be on his terms, rather than flying to Logan on New Year’s, and even made the same offer inviting the PRIME co-owner onto his platform instead.

Now, in a January 1 tweet, Logan has revealed that he followed up with his podcast invite, and offered to meet in LA, but was met with no response. “I sent this message to CoffeeZilla 5 days ago,” he said.

In an email to Coffeezilla, he wrote: “Hey Stephen, saw your tweet. Since this entire narrative has unfolded on your platform, I can’t imagine you’d having this discussion with me on mine.”

He added: “Of course we wouldn’t monetize.

“This episode of IMPAULSIVE is scheduled for January 2nd in LA. We can consider a neutral location if you respond to this email by the weekend.”

With the pair unable to come to an agreement, Logan is now ready to respond to the scam allegations. “I haven’t heard back, so I’ll be releasing a response to his scam allegations tomorrow on my YouTube channel.”

This isn’t the first time Paul has been involved in a crypto controversy, with him previously being accused of partaking in “pump and dump” schemes.

As it stands though, it seems unlikely that we’ll see the two YouTubers together to hash it out. However, Logan may have other quarrels to deal with, as “scam” victims plan to confront the YouTuber in person.