Logan Paul sues Coffeezilla for defamation over CryptoZoo “scam” accusations

Logan Paul has filed a defamation suit against Coffeezilla, also known as Stephen Findeisen, as a result of the video series he made labelling Paul’s CryptoZoo game a “scam”.

Findeisen has made a number of videos and comments about Paul’s handling of CryptoZoo, with a number of allegations against the NFT game that called it a “scam” and a “con”.

In a 47 page document served to Findeisien, Logan Paul’s lawsuit opens as follows:

“Plaintiff Logan Paul, a globally recognized entertainer, athlete, and entrepreneur, brings this defamation action against Defendant Stephen Findeisen, a/k/a “Coffeezilla”—a self described investigative journalist and “internet detective” with no actual journalism training or a private investigator’s license—to hold him accountable for maliciously and repeatedly publishing false statements accusing Paul of operating a scam in connection with a troubled blockchain project called CryptoZoo.”

Article continues after ad

The defamation suit states that the YouTuber “confidently [told] his viewers not only that the project was a scam, but that it was a scam conceived of and perpetrated by Paul.”

Article continues after ad

This document also reveals that Paul considered taking legal action against Findeisen when the initial CryptoZoo videos came out, but refrained at the time, saying that he was “willing to let bygones be bygones.”

A tweet that was cited in Logan Paul’s lawsuit as one of the reasons he decided to sue Findeisen for defamation

But, the final Coffeezilla video and comments toward Logan Paul that criticized his “buyback program” resulted in Paul suing Findeisen in the end.

“Paul brings this defamation suit to hold Findeisen accountable for his actions and to hold him liable for the immense harm that he has caused to Paul’s reputation through the intentional and reckless dissemination of defamatory falsehoods,” the suit claims.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul’s defamation suit is seeking $75,000 in compensatory damages to his brand and reputation, as well as the toll these events took on his mental health.

Coffeezilla has yet to respond at the time of writing.