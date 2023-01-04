KSI fighting FaZe Temperrr after Dillon Danis pulls out of boxing match

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube star KSI is now taking on FaZe Temperrr after his former opponent, mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, suddenly pulled out of their match a week out from fight night.

KSI and Dillon Danis were set to kick off 2023 with a bang, with theirs being the first influencer-boxing match scheduled for the year.

This would mark the YouTuber’s third fight since his comeback, having been out of the ring following his rematch with Logan Paul back in 2019.

Unfortunately, despite months of trash talk between the two fighters and hype building up in the days before their match, Danis suddenly pulled out of the fight with just over a week to spare from their January 14 event.

Just a few hours later, though, it looks as though KSI has already found a replacement — and it’s a huge name in the content creation game.

KSI to box FaZe Temperrr after Dillon Danis exits match

KSI shortly announced that he’s now taking on FaZe Temperrr as his next opponent.

Temperrr is a co-founder of FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment organization that’s home to a slew of high-profile influencers like Adapt, Banks, and others.

Temperrr is also no stranger to boxing, either; he’s been in quite a few matches himself, and currently boasts a 2-1 record.

Most notably, Temperrr won an appeal with the boxing commission earlier in 2022 after his bout against King Kenny didn’t seem to go his way, despite dominating their match.

He later fought against YouTuber Slim Albaher in August, which he lost by knockout on the undercard of KSI’s ‘Two Fights, One Night’ event against Luis Pineda and Swarmz.

Now, it looks like Temperrr will have a chance to reclaim his honor — and against the very man on whose card he previously lost, no less.