Coffeezilla calls out Logan Paul for not refunding CryptoZoo victims

YouTube investigator Coffeezilla has called out Logan Paul for not refunding CryptoZoo victims six months after making a $1.8M promise to do so.

Right as 2022 was coming to a close, Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part series of videos to his YouTube channel exposing the issues surrounding Logan Paul’s blockchain game, CryptoZoo.

After some back and forth, Logan Paul made a promise that he would commit more than $1.8M of his own money to those looking to get a refund for their purchase.

On June 29, over six months after Logan made his promise, Coffeezilla called out the influencer for not making any refunds.

Coffeezilla calls out Logan Paul for not refunding NFTs

Logan Paul posted a video on his Twitter page talking about a marketing stunt for Prime when Coffeezilla quote retweeted it to mention his CryptoZoo promise.

“Hey Logan, was promising $1.8 million in refunds to CryptoZoo victims, and 6 months later not paying ‘another class in marketing’?” he said.

“Asking for all the people who got scammed by you and the criminals you hired.”

In a reply, Coffee seemingly mocked Logan’s marketing: “$1.8M in refunds “for those who do not want to wait”. $0 delivered. Good marketing Logan.”

Fans of Coffee quickly took to the replies of his tweet to share their thoughts on the call-out as well.

“It’s definitely in there. The “empty promises” section. Make huge promises then forget them and never talk about it again so people forget,” one user replied.

Another said: “This whole thing is so weird because he can afford it for SURE. How is this not like a boom refund and just be over with it?!?”

“Ooooo i am so ready to spectate more drama on Twitter,” a third viewer said.

Logan has yet to respond to Coffeezilla, but we'll be sure to update you if he does.