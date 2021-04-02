GTA RP streamer brings Dr Disrespect back to Twitch with hilarious roleplay - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect might be banned on Twitch indefinitely, but one GTA RP streamer has brought his character back to life on the streaming platform in the most hilarious way possible.

The Two-Time made the move to YouTube back in August of 2020, following what was the biggest story on the internet at the time. He was banned out of nowhere, and the reason behind it was never made public.

While much of the Champions Club have had to make the transition to another streaming home to keep enjoying his typical violence, speed and momentum, one player has found a solution.

GTA RP streamer Burn has suited out his character to look just like Doc and it is outstanding.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect lookalike appears in GTA RP

On April 2, his strong moustache and wig – dripping from head to tippy toe in success – could be seen on Twitch once again. Not only that, but Burn also decided to blast some of the best Dr Disrespect songs during the livestream as well.

Records like Alleyways, Red Skies, and more could be heard. Just picture it, a walking, talking Dr Disrespect interacting with a load of randoms in the NoPixel server – something people have been asking for for months.

Read More: Dr Disrespect deletes Warzone after another vintage rage

In one of the best clips, he could be seen calling out “five inch vertical leaps” from NPCs walking across the street, and referencing a number of classic catchphrases.

Advertisement

He knows all the lines

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you thought that was funny, wait until you see how far he can throw that 6ft 8 frame of his.

Incredible vertical leap

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This isn’t the first time Burn has produced a magical moment in GTA RP, either. At the peak of CD Projekt Red’s struggled with Cyberpunk, he could be seen mocking the game’s glitches in the roleplaying mode after many cars started flying around in the air.

Read More: Dr Disrespect thinks Warzone could be bad for CDL viewership

The Dr Disrespect impression might just top that, though, as it is undoubtedly one of the funniest acts to surface in 2021 so far.

Does Dr Disrespect play GTA RP?

The self-proclaimed best video gamer in the world has teased many arrivals in the past, but never really made GTA RP his permanent destination.

Advertisement

I want in GTA RP. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 21, 2019

In 2021, the YouTube streamer has been battling his way through Call of Duty Warzone, Valorant and some other titles. Maybe the popularity of his double act may sway him towards a proper arrival in NoPixel at some stage in the future. Only time will tell.

If you’re ever looking to dive into the world of Grand Theft Auto RP yourself, here’s a few of the best servers to join.