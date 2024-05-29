What is the viral ‘I remember when I lost my mind’ trend on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral by exposing embarrassing things they’ve done in the past as part of the hilarious ‘I remember when I lost my mind’ trend.

Over the years, TikTok has become a hub for the internet’s most viral content, hosting a plethora of challenges and trends that have exploded in popularity, and have had thousands of users participating.

The latest trend to blow up on the short-form video app is the hilarious ‘I remember when I lost my mind’ challenge, which has people sharing the most embarrassing things they’ve done to impress someone.

What is the ‘I remember when I lost my mind’ TikTok trend?

The trend sees TikTokers revealing their most cringe-worthy efforts at catching their crush’s attention, using the lyrics “I remember when I lost my mind” from the 2006 hit ‘Crazy’ by Gnarls Barkley.

Article continues after ad

In the videos, they detail the embarrassing acts they’ve done in the text overlay before showing old photos or videos of themselves desperately trying to impress someone they liked.

Article continues after ad

These attempts vary widely, with some users singing songs, learning dance routines, or pretending to be experts in obscure subjects. For example, one user recounted how she recorded a video of herself dramatically singing a Bruno Mars song, before sending it to her crush’s mother.

Another shared an awkward moment where she, in an attempt to attract her crush who preferred Indian girls, uploaded a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing to a Hindi song on her Snapchat story.

Article continues after ad

Other examples include a man perming his straight hair because his crush likes curly-haired guys, a woman learning the lyrics to ‘Despacito’ for her crush who’s into “exotic girls,” and another transforming herself into Ariana Grande because the guy she liked was a fan of the singer.

So far, over 91,000 TikTokers have taken part in the trend, with many videos racking up millions of likes and views. Although the challenge started back in 2021, it’s seen a particular resurgence of popularity in May 2024.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest embarrassing trend to take over TikTok, after the ‘did you delete that photo of me’ fad had users mocking themselves by sharing silly pictures.