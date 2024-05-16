What is the ‘I did my dance’ TikTok trend? Lil Durk lyrics go viral

The ‘I did my dance’ trend is going viral as TikTokers are recorded while repeating Lil Durk’s lyrics to his 2021 song with Drake, ‘In The Bible.’

While a similar ‘I did my dance’ trend began in 2021 after Drake and Lil Durk released their song ‘In The Bible,’ the fad has evolved and erupted on TikTok again in May 2024.

The trend sees TikTokers stand up in a crowded room, usually when it’s silent, and repeatedly sing the song’s lyrics, “I did my dance one time on TikTok and went viral with it.”

Though it may seem like a dancing trend, it’s more or less a singing trend, as many TikTokers include a POV stating, “the moment you realize you can sing.”

The lyrics used refer to Lil Durk and the late King Von’s viral TikTok of them dancing in the rapper’s music video for ‘Chiraqimoney.’ Their TikTok went viral after the song was released in 2019, and would continue to trend throughout the years.

However, TikTok’s ‘I did my dance’ trend seems to be going more viral now than ever, with posters gaining millions of views overnight.

TikToker Clare, who posted her rendition of the trend, received over 6M views. As she repeated herself three times, “I did my dance one time on TikTok and went viral with it,” she attempted to command the room.

She then stood up and said the lyrics a fourth time, finally gaining the attention of others and quieting the room down with her shock factor.

Sif, another TikToker who posted their take on the trend, gained over 11M views and continues to go viral. He repeated the phrase in his video four times before ending with complete elegance.

“And… scene,” joked one viewer in his comments. “He silenced the room with his aura,” added another.

While the ‘I did my dance’ trend is currently popping off on TikTok, another trend that involves a fellow rapper began earlier this May.

The fad, ‘BBL Drizzy,’ started as a joke against Drake and his speculated Brazilian butt lift. Videos of participating TikTokers can be seen dancing humorously to Metro Boomin’s short song that he created in light of the rumors.