Charli D’Amelio and Avani reveal new matching tattoos on TikTok

TikTok duo and best friends Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg have solidified their friendship for life with matching tattoos, shocking their fans on the app with the new ink.

This isn’t the first tattoo for either of the TikTok stars – in fact, Charli actually faced some backlash in 2021 because she got her first tattoo at only age 16, a butterfly on her wrist.

Avani too has previous tattoos, but this time, the pair are linking themselves for life with their latest body art – though they haven’t gone for anything too big or bold.

Charli and Avani’s matching tattoos

Instead, the pair have simply opted for a smiley face – on their pinky finger of all places.

As the tattoo is on the inside of the pinky, it won’t be visible all that often, but they were happy to show it off on TikTok together, to the joy and dismay of their fans.

“HEIDI IS GOING TO BE SCREAMING IN SHOCK,” one of the top comments reads – referring to Charli’s mom, Heidi, who hopefully was already aware of her daughter’s decision.

While Avani is 19, Charli is still only 17, meaning typically a parent or guardian would have to give permission for the tattoo.

In her follow-up video, titled ‘my best friend,’ fans commented about their friendship, and how it will now be tied forever: “Y’all better stay friends now,” one wrote.

The pair have been globetrotting recently, attending fashion shows and premiers from Paris to New York, and Avani’s latest post sees her modeling activities continue in Rome, Italy.

Charli and Avani have been best of friends for almost as long as they have both been in the TikTok limelight, now with almost 180 million combined followers.