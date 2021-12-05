Lil Nas X breaks TikTok with iconic collab ft. Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo & more

Lil Nas X is going viral on TikTok after posting a video of celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, and more lip-syncing to the popular ‘Bing Bong’ sound.

TikTok has definitely thrived in 2021, seeing millions of new users join to participate in the most viral trends on the internet, and engage with social media’s most popular creators.

Rapper Lil Nas X has had a following on TikTok for a while now, and his 26 million followers love watching the content he posts to the platform.

He took things to the next level on December 4 at Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers brunch when he decided to team up with some of the other celebrities in attendance to make a TikTok collab using the viral ‘Bing Bong’ sound that’s currently doing the rounds on the app.

Lil Nas X kicked off the video, and was joined by several stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, and more, each taking a section of the sound.

In the comment section of the clip, fans seemed to be most surprised to see singer Avril Lavigne take part in the video, with hundreds of fans celebrating her participation.

People definitely seemed to love the TikTok in general thanks to the combination of celebs, many calling it “iconic.”

“The most random group of celebs but I’m here for it,” one comment with over 250,000 likes read. “This is history,” said another.

One person even described it as “the TikTok version of the Oscar selfie,” referring to the viral picture full of famous stars taken by Ellen DeGeneres at the 2014 Oscar ceremony.

At the time of writing, the video has 24 million views and over 6 million likes, and there’s no doubt that it will continue to garner even more attention as it spreads across people’s For You Pages.