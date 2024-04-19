What is the ‘Hide Away’ dance trend on TikTok?

Daya’s chart-topping song ‘Hide Away’ from 2015 is making a comeback in TikTok’s latest dance trend. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok is notorious for spawning viral fads, especially when it comes to dances. Whether it’s the ‘get sturdy’ trend, where people dance to popular New York drill songs, or the ‘Gimme More’ dance choreographed by two Britney Spears’ fans — TikTok will surely have a dance fitting for anyone who wants to get their groove on.

In one of TikTok’s newest dances, groups of individuals showcase their best moves during certain parts of Daya’s song ‘Hide Away’ in a fad that’s taking over the app.

How to participate in TikTok’s ‘Hide Away’ dance trend

To participate in the ‘Hide Away’ dance trend, one person begins dancing by themselves. The remaining members of the group stand still while they wait for their verse to start breaking down their favorite moves while the others freeze in place.

During the trend, the dancers play singer and songwriter Daya’s ‘Hide Away’ song and use the chorus: “Where do the good boys go to hide away, hide away? I’m a good good girl who needs a little company.”

Daya also hopped in on the TikTok trend. Wearing loose brown cargo pants and a white tank top, Daya could be seen getting groovy while recording her dance outside.

Though any skill level can enjoy TikTok’s ‘Hide Away’ dance trend, one viewer commented saying they wouldn’t be able to take themselves seriously if they did it. “I can’t do this, I will laugh so hard,” they said.

Thus far, over 69,000 videos have been created using Daya’s song, with users all across the app showing off their dance skills to the tune of millions of views.

Who is Daya? Singer’s song ‘Hide Away’ goes viral

‘Hide Away’ was released in 2015 on Daya’s debut EP entitled ‘Daya.’ The song would soon reach 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Though ‘Hide Away’ made a triumphant comeback, Daya has only released one single since 2016 when she released her album ‘Sit Still, Look Pretty.’

Many viewers have also been happy to hear the 2015 song return to their speakers. “This song always been a bop,” said one viewer. Another viewer also stated that hearing ‘Hide Away’ “brought back so many memories.”

Daya’s ‘Hide Away’ isn’t the only song that was revitalized by TikTok. In summer 2023, Diddy and Faith Evans’ 1997 song ‘I’ll be missing you’ made a comeback when dancers all over started the ‘I’ll be missing you’ dance trend.