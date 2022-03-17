TikToker Mikayla Nogueira goes viral after meeting Rihanna

TikTok makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira went insanely viral on TikTok after she met up with Rihanna to discuss Fenty Beauty, music, and more.

Mikayla Nogueira is a 23-year-old makeup artist who has over 11 million followers on TikTok. She regularly tries out wild beauty hacks that go viral on the app, and stuns followers with her incredible makeup looks.

In mid-March, Mikayla stunned her fans when she revealed that she got to meet up with popular singer Rihanna, at the Fenty Beauty launch at Ulta Beauty in LA.

“I’m about to go meet Rihanna,” she revealed, in a clip filmed before the event. “I’m not even sh*tting you, I’m literally about to go meet Rihanna, like right now. I never thought in my life I would meet anyone famous, let alone f**king Rihanna.”

She uploaded several clips of the star, and she asked her everything from her favorite Fenty beauty product, to the most underrated product from the star’s range.

The videos immediately took off on TikTok, and one of them garnered 8.8 million likes and over 38 million views within just two days of being posted.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with their thoughts about the video, congratulating Mikayla on the opportunity.

Some even mentioned the noticeable height difference between the pair, with one writing, “wow she looks so tall compared to you!” Mikayla joked in return, “yes, I’m tiny,” and revealed that she’s actually 4 ft 11.

Her followers were delighted that she got the chance to meet Rihanna, with one comment reading “I LOVE when amazing things happen to good ppl, so happy for you queen!”

Rihanna herself does actually appear to have a TikTok account of her own with over four million followers, but although it is verified, she is yet to post anything.