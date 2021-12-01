What is the “abcdefu” song on TikTok? Viral lyrics used in new trend

GAYLE has gained popularity on TikTok thanks to her song “abcdefu” going viral on the platform. But what’s the song about, and what exactly are the lyrics?

While TikTok has been the home of many viral dance trends, the short-form video app has also helped various creators gain popularity thanks to various talents like music.

In January 2021, Olivia Rodrigo took the site by storm with her song “drivers license” and in 2019, Lil Nas X’s popularity soared when he created the Yee-Haw challenge to promote his newest single, “Old Town Road.”

Now, Singer GAYLE has been gaining popularity for her angry breakup-inspired song “abcdefu” and many creators have turned it into the latest viral trend.

In July 2021, the singer was asked in a comment to create a breakup song by using the alphabet.

This lead to the creation of “abcdefu” and promptly went viral — with over three million views at the time of writing.

Since her original video, fans of the singer have taken to TikTok to share their song-matching angst with various dances and by breaking plates that signify toxicity that you want to get rid of.

@jack.wright this is your sign to write a bunch of toxic things you want “to let go of” on a plate and smash it on the ground❤️ ♬ abcdefu – GAYLE

TikToker Loumayy took things to the next level, motioning the letters and words to the song in British Sign Language.

GAYLE abcdefu lyrics

While the rest of the song can be found with just a quick Google search, we’ve provided the lyrics to the viral sound below:

I was into you, but I’m over it now

And I was tryin’ to be nice

But nothing’s getting through, so let me spell it out

A-B-C-D-E, F-U

And your mom and your sister and your job

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

F**k you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

Gayle has continued to gain popularity since her song started going viral, with thousands of followers gained each month.

She’s also uploaded a video of her reacting to the song being played on the radio, which has over 19 million views.