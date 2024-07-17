The viral ‘Apple’ dance trend is taking over TikTok users’ For You Pages, with people dancing to Charli XCX’s fan-favorite song, but what is it actually all about?

The ‘Apple’ dance trend has taken TikTok by storm, becoming one of the most popular dances on the platform in 2024, with thousands participating.

Centered around a choreographed routine to Charli XCX’s song ‘Apple’ from her latest album ‘Brat,’ this trend has garnered millions of views across TikTok.

TikTok’s viral ‘Apple’ dance trend explained

In June 2024, TikToker Kelley Heyer posted the first ‘Apple’ dance video, setting off a wave of imitators. Her videos quickly gained traction, with more and more TikTokers trying their hand at the dance.

The choreography aligns perfectly with the lyrics from the song: “I think the apple’s rotten right to the core, from all the things passed down from all the apples coming before.”

The ‘Apple’ dance started popping off as users across the video platform started creating their renditions of Kelley’s choreography.

The trend reached new heights when Charli XCX herself joined in along with Troye Sivan, posting her version of the dance, which garnered over 10.6 million views.

After the initial video, Charli continued to engage with the trend as she posted several more clips of her performing the dance, further boosting its visibility and appeal.

How to do the ‘Apple’ dance trend on TikTok

The catchy dance starts with a distinctive move where the performer slides their left hand over their chest while the right-hand moves down their stomach and legs.

Next, raise both hands, side-by-side, to one side of your head, then sweep them across your chest to the opposite hip, opening and closing your palms to the beat.

To finish, make a heart shape above your head, break it apart, and then mimic a driving motion with one arm facing the camera.

This isn’t the only Charli XCX trend to go viral on TikTok in 2024. Earlier this year, ‘brat summer’ began trending on the app after the British singer released her ‘Brat’ album.

