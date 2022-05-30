Gordon Ramsay joins MrBeast for Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory recreation

Iconic celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be taking part in Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s upcoming Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory recreation, the popular YouTuber has revealed.

YouTube star MrBeast is no stranger to creating ambitious projects on YouTube and spending millions to produce quality content for his fans.

Following on from the incredible success of his ‘Squid Game’ recreation video, MrBeast promised that his next video would be even bigger, later revealing that he was recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

To add to the hype, MrBeast has recruited culinary superstar Gordon Ramsay, who will also be making an appearance in the ambitious video.

Advertisement

MrBeast and Gordon Ramsay team up

On May 29, MrBeast shared a variety of new and exciting features that will appear in his recreation of Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory. One of which will be none other than chef Ramsay.

The YouTuber said: “In our recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom-built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it.”

Ramsay has become an internet icon for his fiery outbursts and meme-worthy insults. Not to mention, episodes from his TV shows ‘Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ have become a firm favorite for streamers to react to during their livestreams. He’s no stranger to internet fame either, and runs a very popular TikTok account.

Advertisement

In our recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can’t wait for you to see this video 😊 pic.twitter.com/lkfl5f4sdM — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 29, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the tweet picked up attention with fans who were excited by the news. However, MrBeast wasn’t the only YouTuber who managed to get a snap with Ramsay.

Read More: MrBeast suggests MrBeast Burger menu change and immediately regrets it

MrBeast’s friend Karl ‘Karl’ Jacobs also grabbed a picture alongside the famous chef and recreated one of Ramsay’s most loved memes ‘An Idiot Sandwich.’

It’s not clear exactly what role Ramsay will have to play in MrBeast’s highly anticipated Willy Wonka video. But, whatever it is, it will no doubt go down a treat among fans.