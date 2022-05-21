MrBeast reveals new charity project in Cameroon with donations from philanthropy channel

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed that his charity, Beast Philanthropy, has built wells in two Cameroon villages thanks to the support of viewers of his charity channel.

MrBeast is one of the biggest creators on YouTube, with over 95 million subscribers on his main channel alone.

He’s well known for his large-scale and often bizarre challenge videos, where he’s done anything from spending 50 hours buried alive, to recreating a real-life version of the hit Korean show ‘Squid Game.’ The latter stands as his most popular video, with over 250 million views.

Jimmy is also well-known for his philanthropy, and he has run some huge charity campaigns in the past, including Team Trees and Team Seas, and even runs his own philanthropy channel where any revenue generated goes to his charity, Beast Philanthropy.

In a video uploaded on May 20, Jimmy revealed the latest project that he and his team have undertaken — building wells in the villages of Mbouda and Foumbot in Cameroon.

They partnered with the charity CDVTA on the project to build two separate wells that will each produce 10,000 liters of water per day.

They say that the deep wells will reportedly serve 9000 – 12,000 people, meaning that each person will able to get two liters of clean drinking water per day.

After the hard work from the team and anticipation from the community, the video shows clips of the moment they finally struck water, leading to huge celebrations.

Jimmy said that based on the data he’d been given, the two wells will produce 7.5 million liters of water per year. He also reminded viewers that just by watching the video, they are helping to pay for more wells in the future, with all the revenue generated going to Beast Philanthropy.

One commenter wrote: “Now this is a wonderful use of resources and money. It could have gone anywhere, but here it is most certainly needed and no doubt unimaginably appreciated.”

MrBeast has been on YouTube for over a decade now, and the amount he’s been able to accomplish in that time is astonishing.