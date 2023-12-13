MrBeast must remove ‘Deez Nutz’ branding from Feastables bars after lawsuit

YouTube star MrBeast can no longer use the phrase ‘Deez Nuts’ to sell his peanut butter chocolate bars after a lawsuit from Florida-based company ‘Dee’s Nuts.’

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is a household name, currently standing as YouTube’s most-subscribed independent creator after toppling PewDiePie late last year.

Although he’s best known for his over-the-top videos and jaw-dropping challenges, MrBeast is more than a content creator. In 2022, he famously launched his ‘Feastables’ line of chocolate bars to wide acclaim from fans.

Article continues after ad

In February 2023, MrBeast launched a new peanut butter flavored chocolate bar humorously named ‘Deez Nuts.’ Although the name was a hit with viewers, it looks like another company took umbrage with the moniker.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast can’t use ‘Deez Nuts’ chocolate bar name after lawsuit

In August 2023, MrBeast’s Feastables company got sued by another company based out of Jacksonville, Florida — an outfit named ‘Dee’s Nuts,’ which sells tins of flavored peanuts.

Dee’s Nuts claimed that MrBeast’s ‘Deez Nuts’ chocolate bar was engaging in copyright infringement. “Feastables Inc. has used and continues to use the DEE’S NUTS® registered trademark, or a confusingly similar and phonetically equivalent thereof,” the company wrote in a lawsuit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Instagram: feastables MrBeast’s ‘Deez Nuts’ bar sparked a lawsuit from Jacksonville, Florida-based peanut company, Dee’s Nuts.

MrBeast’s lawyers pushed back, arguing that “millions of people on the internet have come to use the phrase ‘deez nuts’ as an irreverent way to interject humor or sarcasm into or end a conversation.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it looks like Dee’s Nuts won the war. Last week, a judge reportedly approved a permanent injunction between the two companies, ruling that Feastables can no longer use the phrase ‘Deez Nuts’ to sell its products.

According to reports, court documents stated that Feastables agreed that ‘Deez Nuts’ was “confusingly similar to ‘Dee’s Nuts.’

Article continues after ad

However, at the time of writing, MrBeast’s ‘Deez Nuts’ peanut butter chocolate bars are still available for sale on his website, and the YouTuber has yet to publicly speak out about the situation.