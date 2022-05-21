MrBeast suggests MrBeast Burger menu change and immediately regrets it

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has suggested a menu addition to his Beast Burger restaurants but immediately regretted it after fans pleaded for the creator to rethink his idea.

MrBeast is one of the most popular creators in the world and has amassed close to 100M subscribers on YouTube to date. His wacky philanthropic videos, where he frequently gives away millions to fans, is arguably some of the best content on the platform.

In 2020, Donaldson expanded his YouTube empire with the launch of his Beast Burger restaurants, which are now available at over 1000 locations across the US and UK.

While burgers are his typical dish, the content creator had an idea to start selling sushi in his burger chain but quickly regretted that suggestion after fans weighed in with their thoughts.

One fan of the YouTube star revealed in a May 19 tweet that one food delivery service listed Jimmy’s restaurant chain as “celebrating Asian culture and cuisine.”

The tweet, which now has close to 100k likes, actually caught the attention of MrBeast himself and prompted an idea to start serving some Asian food. “Should we start selling sushi? Haha,” the YouTuber responded.

However, his fans weren’t exactly sold on the sushi idea. Many began pointing out the current issues Beast Burger has with undercooked food.

“No. The burgers aren’t already being cooked to safety standards in some locations,” responded one fan. “Imagine killing someone with bad or mishandled fish.”

“As someone who works for one of the ghost kitchens you use. Don’t let us make sushi,” another replied.

It doesn’t look like we’ll see sushi on the Beast Burger menu anytime soon. However, as one fan noted, Sushi Beast translates to Sushi-jū in Japanese, which sounds pretty cool.