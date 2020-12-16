Logo
Forsen is finally being unbanned on Twitch soon

Published: 16/Dec/2020 23:36

by Michael Gwilliam
After nearly a month of speculation for being banned on Twitch ‘indefinitely,’ Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has revealed when he will return to the streaming platform.

Forsen was first banned back on November 26, after he accidentally showed a highly inappropriate gif of a horse and a woman that went against Twitch’s TOS.

According to the streamer, the ban was indefinite, which meant the duration of his ban was undetermined.

Under most situations, accidentally showing such a gif would normally result in a short suspension, but due to Fors’ past misconduct, Twitch seemed to decide that he would be banned for far longer.

Now, on December 16, the streamer has revealed when he will be returning to Twitch, finally ending the mystery that surrounded the ban.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes and general well wishes in DMs and sh*t,” he stated in a post on Twitter. “It seems I will be unbanned slightly after Christmas. Enjoy your holidays and sh*t!”

Unfortunately, Forsen didn’t state when after Christmas he would be unbanned, and it’s unclear if he knows, either. Christmas this year falls on a Friday, so it’s possible that he could be back to streaming as early as Saturday, December 26.

Amusingly, on the same day that Forsen revealed he would be unbanned, a Twitch townhall took place where the site’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she added.

A clip of the quote soon went viral on Reddit with the caption “Someone tell Sebastian?” as the remark seemed to exonerate Forsen’s actions.

It’s unclear if the comment going viral impacted Twitch’s decision or not, but hopefully it’s a sign that the platform will be more lenient with streamers who accidentally show content in violation of its guidelines.

Additionally, Forsen’s ban seemed to be a rallying cry for other streamers, who rushed to defend the Swede during their own broadcasts.

“I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal. You show that for like a second, right? Cause it’s an accident,” popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold said after learning that the incident affected Forsen’s whole Twitch career.

KaceyTron was a bit more bombastic in her criticism of Twitch, claiming that the site “makes some of the stupidest f***ing decisions ever.”

“I do not trust these motherf***ers with my livelihood. They never, ever make a good call, ever,” she added.

At least now we know that Forsen will be returning to Twitch, but other ban mysteries, such as what happened with Dr Disrespect, remain unsolved.

Tyler Oakley taking YouTube hiatus after 12 years of regular uploads

Published: 16/Dec/2020 21:57

by Virginia Glaze
OG internet star Tyler Oakley is finally taking a break from YouTube after consistently uploading videos to the platform every Tuesday for the past 12 years.

Creator burnout is a massive problem in the modern age. With the rise of full-time Twitch streamers, Instagram models, and YouTubers, it seems that everything in influencer lives must be turned into content, leading to a huge amount of stress and anxiety as their viewer counts rise and fall.

Over the past decade, a number of high-profile creators have taken extended breaks from their work, including the likes of JackSepticEye, Pokimane, and even PewDiePie, all citing burnout and stress from social media as reasons for taking a step back.

Now, it’s Tyler Oakley’s turn. Oakley, who has boasted a massive presence on YouTube since starting his channel in 2007, has uploaded a video every single Tuesday for the past 12 years, making his sudden break quite a big deal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tyler oakley (@tyleroakley)

Oakley announced his hiatus in a video on December 15, simply titled “See ya later,” where he cited frustrations with having to cancel projects amid the 2020 health crisis as a major player in his choice to step back.

That’s not all, though; the influencer also stated that he is shifting his focus to some upcoming projects, which he is excited to share with his viewers when the time comes.

“Now, I’m gonna be focusing on some other stuff, which I’m really excited about, and I’m really ready to develop out and make into some fun, new little things,” he explained.

However, he made sure to tell fans that he is not leaving the platform for good, a la Jenna Marbles. Instead, he claimed he would be back “at some point,” although he made no mention of when this would be to avoid giving himself a hard deadline.

“I am in no way closing the doors on YouTube,” he continued. “I have loved making stuff on this channel for years and years and years, and I intend to keep going as long as I still love it.”

Thus far, fans are supporting Tyler in his unexpected hiatus from YouTube — a major break for the star after 12 years of constantly creating content.