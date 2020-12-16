CohhCarnage has stopped taking Twitch donations to reward his mods - Dexerto

CohhCarnage recently made waves on social media for a fantastic gesture of kindness and support towards his moderation team.

With over 1 million followers on the platform, variety streamer Ben “CohhCarnage” Cassell is one of the biggest Twitch names out there. Starting his Twitch journey in 2013, his focus on great vibes, kindness, and providing viewers with a calm atmosphere keeps viewers tuning in daily to watch the US-based star.

Streaming games such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher, XCOM, and Demon’s Souls, the streamer has built up a viewership that tunes in just to watch him, regardless of what content he’s playing. A highly skilled and methodical gamer, he often plays games on punishing difficulty levels, slowly exploring the game world.

It’s a style that’s dissimilar to that of many of the other big streamers out there, and Carnage stands out amongst the crowd.

Taking down the tip jar

In a post to his Twitter on December 15, Cohh informed his followers in an unprecedented move that he’ll be removing his tip button, forever.

On January 1st, I'll be taking down my Tip button… forever! In its place will be a button to tip the mod team as a whole. ALL PayPal tips to the channel after January 1st will go to the mods. Thanks to all the subscribers and supporters for making this possible! GO MODS! 🤗 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) December 15, 2020

In its stead, a button that will directly support the moderation team will see all tips made after January 1 2021 go to them. Seeing Cohh actively supporting the team that works incredibly hard on keeping his channel a family-friendly, safe space to be in is relatively unheard of. He was also one of the first Twitch streamers to start paying his mods.

In a recent statement, Carnage said, “With the constant support of my community, the backing of my excellent management team and recently signing with Twitch, it was time to get even more involved in getting support to the ones that help make this show what it is.”

Teamwork makes the dream work

He goes on to talk about his ‘Mod Day’ each month, which saw donations go towards his team on that particular day, but stated that it’s time to take things a step further. With Twitch recently signing him, this gesture of good faith towards his team continues to show Cohh in a great light.

Twitter user, EstebanTheWhite, reacted by saying that “you and your mod team are the pinnacle of having a healthy community and appropriate, respectful rule enforcement.”

Moderation is an integral part of any successful Twitch show. It’s something that most often is completely voluntary and unpaid, with viewers choosing to become a mod solely because they enjoy the content and community.

Read More: CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077

Seeing Cohh so dedicated to providing his team with continued support is one of the many reasons that people keep coming back to watch this streamer.