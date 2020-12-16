 CohhCarnage has stopped taking Twitch donations to reward his mods - Dexerto
CohhCarnage has stopped taking Twitch donations to reward his mods

Published: 16/Dec/2020 11:31

by Ava Thompson-Powell
CohhCarnage on Twitch
Twitch: CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage recently made waves on social media for a fantastic gesture of kindness and support towards his moderation team.

With over 1 million followers on the platform, variety streamer Ben “CohhCarnage” Cassell is one of the biggest Twitch names out there. Starting his Twitch journey in 2013, his focus on great vibes, kindness, and providing viewers with a calm atmosphere keeps viewers tuning in daily to watch the US-based star.

Streaming games such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher, XCOM, and Demon’s Souls, the streamer has built up a viewership that tunes in just to watch him, regardless of what content he’s playing. A highly skilled and methodical gamer, he often plays games on punishing difficulty levels, slowly exploring the game world.

It’s a style that’s dissimilar to that of many of the other big streamers out there, and Carnage stands out amongst the crowd.

Taking down the tip jar

In a post to his Twitter on December 15, Cohh informed his followers in an unprecedented move that he’ll be removing his tip button, forever.

In its stead, a button that will directly support the moderation team will see all tips made after January 1 2021 go to them. Seeing Cohh actively supporting the team that works incredibly hard on keeping his channel a family-friendly, safe space to be in is relatively unheard of. He was also one of the first Twitch streamers to start paying his mods.

In a recent statement, Carnage said, “With the constant support of my community, the backing of my excellent management team and recently signing with Twitch, it was time to get even more involved in getting support to the ones that help make this show what it is.”

Teamwork makes the dream work

CohhCarnage's character in Cyberpunk 2077
Twitter: CohhCarnage
Carnage also features as NPC ‘Garry The Prophet’ in the new RPG.

He goes on to talk about his ‘Mod Day’ each month, which saw donations go towards his team on that particular day, but stated that it’s time to take things a step further. With Twitch recently signing him, this gesture of good faith towards his team continues to show Cohh in a great light.

Twitter user, EstebanTheWhite, reacted by saying that “you and your mod team are the pinnacle of having a healthy community and appropriate, respectful rule enforcement.”

Moderation is an integral part of any successful Twitch show. It’s something that most often is completely voluntary and unpaid, with viewers choosing to become a mod solely because they enjoy the content and community.

Seeing Cohh so dedicated to providing his team with continued support is one of the many reasons that people keep coming back to watch this streamer.

Bryce Hall hit with YouTube strike after “cyberbullying” FaZe Jarvis

Published: 16/Dec/2020 0:27

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall hit with YouTube strike
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

TikToker and Sway House member Bryce Hall has been hit with a strike from YouTube due to “harassment and cyberbullying” after leaking FaZe Jarvis’s phone number during a video.

The beef between Bryce Hall and FaZe Jarvis is a relatively new development. Their “feud” first started after Jarvis — best known for being permanently banned from Fortnite over cheating accusations — accidentally leaked Addison Rae’s digits during a YouTube video.

TikTok fans will know that Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are a hugely popular couple on social media, and it didn’t take long for Hall to notice that his girlfriend’s number had been shown to the entire world.

This prompted Hall to hit back by leaking Jarvis’s number in his own video, which he appropriately titled, “Don’t Leak My Girlfriend’s Number.”

Leaking personal information, however, isn’t an offense taken lightly by YouTube, as seen when the platform hit Hall’s channel with a strike for violating its Community Guidelines.

Hall revealed this information in a series of Tweets on December 15, which showed that the offending video had even been removed from his channel.

“My channel got a strike on YouTube, can’t post for a week thus pushing back vlogmas… working on it now,” the star said of the situation.

It doesn’t seem like he’s taking the scandal all too seriously, though, as he later pushed out a post that simply read, “#brycehallisabully.”

“I’ll try not to ‘cyber-bully’ for future videos,” he joked, referring back to YouTube’s reason for his strike, which had been due to “harassment and cyberbullying.”

Jarvis himself, though, hasn’t said a word about the situation publicly — although we can bet that he’s gotten himself a new phone number, in the meantime.

Unfortunately for Bryce, it looks like his current Vlogmas plans have been pushed back for seven days, as he can’t post to his channel for a week after receiving his strike.

Until then, it’s back to TikTok for the Sway House star, who’s beef with the former Fortnite content creator has taken an interesting — if not unexpected — turn.