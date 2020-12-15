 Streamer saves confused grandma lost in Japan - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Streamer saves confused grandma lost in Japan

Published: 15/Dec/2020 18:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Nanpa saves elderly woman
Twitch/NanpaLive

Share

IRL Japan

IRL streamer NanpaLive found himself in quite the predicament late at night in Tokyo when he encountered a grandma who was lost and alone.

During the broadcast, the streamer was cruising around Tokyo on a bike when he spotted the elderly woman walking alone looking awfully confused.

As he zoomed on past, he heard the woman cry out “help me,” prompting Nanpa to stop his bike and turn around to speak with the late-night wanderer.

“Are you alright?” he asked in Japanese, seemingly surprising the woman with how fluent he was.

Streamer helps old woman
YouTube/NanpaLive
The woman had no idea where she was.

“No, I’m not alright,” she replied. “I’m not having fun. I want to go home.”

As it turned out, the woman had no idea where she was, what street she was on or even the neighborhood. She also admitted to being very “confused” but that didn’t stop Nanpa from guiding her to a nearby convenience store.

After a short walk with the woman moving at a snail’s pace, the two made their way to a 7-Eleven and asked the clerk to call the police.

“Andre, you are so handsome,” she said after learning the streamer’s real name. “Thank you for everything you have done for me.”

Even as the streamer left the store and that clerk called the cops, the woman continued to voice kind words towards her savior. “Your Japanese is so good!” she cried out.

Perhaps the best part of the video came right after Nanpa left the 7-Eleven and the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas music began to play along with a “Mission passed” screen.

Nanpa saves an old woman
YouTube/NanpaLive
The streamer saved the lost woman.

“We did one good deed for that day, boys,” he proudly proclaimed. “Hey man, when someone is in trouble you have to help them. That old lady is old as f**k. It’s cold as f**k. She could die out here honestly. She might have Alzheimer’s or some sh*t.”

In the end, while the streamer felt that he should have waited, he also had a feeling she’d be fine with the police coming and figured she couldn’t have gotten too far from her home.

Regardless, it was a very good deed by the streamer who may have ended up saving the old woman’s life.

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio slams critics who claim Noah Beck “deserves better”

Published: 15/Dec/2020 18:05

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck TikTok

Dixie D’Amelio has hit back at fans for “assuming” things about her relationship with Noah Beck after the pair took a lie detector test in the latest episode of her YouTube series, ‘The Early Late Show With Dixie D’Amelio.’ 

Ever since they confirmed their relationship back in July, Noah and Dixie rival Bryce Hall and Addison as TikTok’s sweethearts. From the drama surrounding Griffin’s alleged cheating scandal to rumors flying when they kissed in the “Be Happy” music video, they’ve stolen the hearts of millions of fans.

But in the aftermath of the lie detector video, some were unhappy about her seemingly “awkward” displays of affection towards him, with several commenting that Noah “deserves better”, especially when he’s known for ‘simping’ over Dixie across social media.

The conversation even spread to TikTok with one person commenting underneath one of Noah’s videos about Dixie: “Bro makes 100 videos about her, but she doesn’t even make two of him.”

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck couple TikTok
Instagram: Noah Beck
The lie detector led to criticism from fans in the comments

Noah responded, “What matters is how we are offline/in private and we are the only ones who truly know how much we love each other.”

One tweet criticizing Dixie read, “I feel so bad for Noah to be honest, Dixie honestly treats him like s**t. He’s so in love with her, but I feel like she doesn’t return the love.”


Dixie wasn’t having any of it, responding with an explanation that not all of their relationship exists online: “I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again,” before sarcastically adding, “But I’m glad you know our whole relationship from a YouTube video!”

One person responded in support saying they have a feeling the couple will get married one day, to which Dixie responded, “me too.”

Since tweeting out about the backlash, even her ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson defended her after the two set aside their differences. He said, “Dixie and Noah are great and you all should be happy for them too.”

Despite speculation from fans and followers, it certainly seems like Noah has zero doubt about how in love they both are and it doesn’t look like they’ll be breaking up any time soon.