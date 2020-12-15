Twitch streamer loses it as cake baking broadcast fails spectacularly

Popular Twitch streamer and tech YouTuber KristoferYee suffered a hilarious — if totally confusing — baking fail after attempting to make a cake with fellow broadcaster QTCinderella.

As another round of lockdowns commence across the United States, more and more people are turning to their kitchens for entertainment and nutrition at home — but not everyone is walking away with impressive results from their cooking conquests

Tech influencer ‘KristoferYee’ tried his hand at baking a cake during a December 14 broadcast with Twitch star and former baker QTCinderella, and it’s safe to say that things went horribly wrong somewhere down the line.

Kristofer — who boasts an impressive 148,000 followers on Twitch — suddenly addressed Cinderella during their joint stream, giving her an unusual request.

Day 2 of #Krismas starts now! 😊 Every day something new and better is being given away live on stream, today we are baking a "Cake" with the amazing @qtcinderella See you there 🧝‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QWkz598gaZ — Kristofer Yee (@KristoferYee) December 14, 2020

“I need you to promise me that you will, at some point in your life, build a computer in front of me,” he asked.

“Okay, pinky promise,” she answered after a moment, seemingly confused as Kristofer turned the camera onto his oven.

What came next almost defies description; inside the oven were four cake tins, the contents of which appeared to have exploded and even dripped down the sides of the oven rack into the bottom of the appliance.

Needless to say, QTCinderella was shocked, covering her face with her hands in total disbelief.

“It’s bad,” Kristofer laughed, barely able to speak due to how tickled he was. “It’s really, really bad! It’s moving — parts of it are still moving!”

So, what exactly happened to make his cakes turn out so badly? According to some commenters, Kristofer may have botched the measurements for the ingredients, with one viewer stating that he used a cup of dried buttermilk instead of just one tablespoon.

“This is a you thing, and not an oven thing,” QT said of the situation, after showing the chat her completely normal cake.

Luckily, it seems that Kristopher ended up making a successful cake in the end, which he decorated to look like Pepe the frog — a fitting ending to this meme-worthy tale.

As they say, practice makes perfect.