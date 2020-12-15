Logo
Twitch streamer loses it as cake baking broadcast fails spectacularly

Published: 15/Dec/2020 20:17

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch: KristoferYee

Popular Twitch streamer and tech YouTuber KristoferYee suffered a hilarious — if totally confusing — baking fail after attempting to make a cake with fellow broadcaster QTCinderella.

As another round of lockdowns commence across the United States, more and more people are turning to their kitchens for entertainment and nutrition at home — but not everyone is walking away with impressive results from their cooking conquests

Tech influencer ‘KristoferYee’ tried his hand at baking a cake during a December 14 broadcast with Twitch star and former baker QTCinderella, and it’s safe to say that things went horribly wrong somewhere down the line.

Kristofer — who boasts an impressive 148,000 followers on Twitch — suddenly addressed Cinderella during their joint stream, giving her an unusual request.

“I need you to promise me that you will, at some point in your life, build a computer in front of me,” he asked.

“Okay, pinky promise,” she answered after a moment, seemingly confused as Kristofer turned the camera onto his oven.

What came next almost defies description; inside the oven were four cake tins, the contents of which appeared to have exploded and even dripped down the sides of the oven rack into the bottom of the appliance.

Needless to say, QTCinderella was shocked, covering her face with her hands in total disbelief.

“It’s bad,” Kristofer laughed, barely able to speak due to how tickled he was. “It’s really, really bad! It’s moving — parts of it are still moving!”

So, what exactly happened to make his cakes turn out so badly? According to some commenters, Kristofer may have botched the measurements for the ingredients, with one viewer stating that he used a cup of dried buttermilk instead of just one tablespoon.

“This is a you thing, and not an oven thing,” QT said of the situation, after showing the chat her completely normal cake.

Luckily, it seems that Kristopher ended up making a successful cake in the end, which he decorated to look like Pepe the frog — a fitting ending to this meme-worthy tale.

KristoferYee widepeepohappy
Twitch: KristoferYee
KristoferYee’s cake disaster had a happy ending, after all.

As they say, practice makes perfect.

Entertainment

YouTuber Dream apologizes after “lynching” comment sparks backlash

Published: 15/Dec/2020 19:00

by Dexerto
Dream called out for lynching comment
YouTube: Dream

Popular Minecraft-turned-Among Us player ‘Dream’ has apologized to his viewers after a clip surfaced of the YouTuber making a comment about ‘lynching,’ which has been met with some criticism among fans.

Dream is an ultra-popular face in the YouTube gaming scene, rising to prominence via his Minecraft playthroughs and, most recently, his Among Us videos with friends.

However, Dream has recently become shrouded in controversy, after critics accused him of cheating in a Minecraft 1.16 speedrun — but that’s not the only incident stirring backlash against the internet star.

A clip of Dream has now gone viral online, which shows the YouTuber commenting that players who cheat at Minecraft should be “lynched,” reportedly in reference to players who found loopholes in MCC’s ‘Ace Race’ during a stream with fellow content creator ‘CaptainSparklez.’

A Twitter user posted the clip online on December 13, and explained in a lengthy thread why Dream’s use of the word “lynched” was hurtful.

“I understand the lighthearted tone, but the word lynching is not the right one to use,” they wrote. “Ever. Especially when joking. This word carries a lot of weight in the Black community.”

However, the user followed up by saying that they only intended to “hold him accountable” and clarified that they did not believe that Dream is racist, but merely uneducated.

Dream replied to the thread shortly thereafter, where he apologized for using the term and claimed that he’d been thinking of the popular game ‘Town of Salem,’ where lynching is an important element that occurs toward the title’s endgame.

“Yeah, I realized after I said it that it wasn’t at all the right word for me to use, and I regretted it instantly,” he wrote. “I was thinking of the popular game ‘Town of Salem’ when I said it. Definitely not okay though, and I apologize for that. Out of my vocabulary.”

Thus far, it seems that Dream’s apology has been met with acceptance from fans and critics alike, who have thanked the YouTuber for admitting to his mistake and taking the term out of his diction — although the speedrunning drama continues to draw speculation.