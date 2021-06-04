Revealed: How much Floyd Mayweather is making from Logan Paul fight - Dexerto

Ahead of his PPV showdown with YouTube celebrity Logan Paul, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has teased just how much he’ll be walking away with from the exhibition bout.

After months of false starts, Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is finally happening. The two are just days away from stepping inside a boxing ring and squaring off in a contest that won’t actually have a winner.

Regardless of the fight’s merit, there’s no denying the buzz surrounding Showtime’s latest boxing spectacle. Both have been trading blows in the weeks leading up to the fight, generating more and more interest with each passing day.

Before we even get to June 6, however, boxing’s ‘Pretty Boy’ has already made a decent chunk of change. Speaking with Morning Kombat’s Luke Thomas and Bryan Campbell, Mayweather teased just how much money he’s making to box Paul.

Having labeled the PPV event “legalized bank robbery,” Mayweather appears unphased by his 52nd opponent. “I’m fighting a YouTuber who thinks he’s a real fighter,” he explained. All the while, he’s “getting crazy money for it.”

“I’ve already made $30 million just building up to the fight,” Mayweather revealed. Purely for the pre-fight entertainment, the boxing icon has made more than Paul could make when all is said and done.

As for his guaranteed purse on fight night, Mayweather didn’t go into specifics. While he didn’t confirm an exact figure, he teased that at least another “$50 million” could be in the cards just for showing up. “That’s not bad for a guy that’s retired,” he joked.

This collective sum of $80 million presumably comes before any additional sponsor fees, PPV payouts, and the like.

The relevant topic begins at the 7:40 mark below

Despite not treating it as a “real fight,” Mayweather is certainly getting paid as if it were. Earlier predictions saw a nine-figure payday in the cards, and he’s well on his way to clearing that sum.

We’ll have you updated with all the latest news as the hype surrounding the Mayweather vs Paul event reaches its apex.