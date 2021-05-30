Floyd Mayweather warns Jake Paul after hat brawl: "I ain't nothing to play with" - Dexerto

Floyd Mayweather issued a warning to Jake Paul over their heated brawl at the press conference, telling him that he’s “nothing to play with” and if it happens again, he’ll put him in a “neck brace.”

In the lead-up to the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, they held a press conference to promote the fight — as is the tradition in the fight game.

Instead, however, all eyes turned on Jake Paul after he stole Floyd’s hat, which resulted in a short-lived but nasty scuffle.

Jake admitted that he didn’t think Floyd would get so mad. Instead, he thought it was a bit of harmless banter. He also claimed none of the punches “were even coming close” to hitting him in the face, although some fans think he’s playing it down.

But Floyd’s account of the events tells a different story. He told Showtime that he was mad because of the sheer “disrespect” and insisted that his punches dealt a significant amount of damage.

And if that wasn’t enough, he promised to dish out even more if Jake didn’t stop “f**king” with him.

“I ain’t nothing to play with. I’m not for the jokes. Totally disrespectful. That’s why you ended up with 2 black eyes, and your nose got f**ked up, and your teeth got chipped,” he said.

“Keep f**king with me next time you’re going to be in a neck brace. Keep f**king with me.”

The press conference brawl was a bad look according to some, believing it stole the spotlight to the point where it’s ruining the main fight.

However, others insisted it played a key role in building the hype, including Logan, who thanked his brother for “selling the fight.” Perhaps that was the plan all along.