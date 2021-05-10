How much will Logan Paul & Floyd Mayweather make from their boxing match? Insane figures revealed - Dexerto

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are finally set to square off inside a boxing ring on June 6th, and while some boxing fans aren’t best pleased with the bout, the pair are set to make some ridiculous amounts for the exhibition.

As the YouTuber boxing scene has continued to grow and grow, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – have gone above and beyond from where it first started.

Logan squared off against KSI in the first professional YouTuber bout, while Jake has knocked out Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, and set his sights on even bigger opponents.

After a delay, Logan is going to take on Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on June 6, and while some fans have questioned the motive behind the fight, the pair are set to make some ridiculous amounts of cash.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul payout

Speaking on the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast back in March, Floyd claimed that he could make as much money fighting Logan Paul as he did with Conor McGregor.

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million,” the undefeated boxing icon said. “I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul, or a YouTuber, we can go out, entertain and have fun, and make nine figures $100million or more.”

Floyd further noted that the fight is only six rounds, so, it’s a different prospect to getting ready for a 12-round bout. “I think we’ve got a six-round exhibition. I think it’s gonna be very entertaining for the people, I think people are gonna love it. $35million for 12 rounds or $100million for six rounds – big difference,” he added.

On the flip side, Logan has dove into the exact amount that he could earn from the fight, but did comment on it being something for his legacy.

Speaking on imPaulsive episode 249 before the initial postponement, Logan said he’d have accepted the fight “for free” but “he’s going to make a good amount.” Co-host Mike Maljak teased him, saying it’s probably “eight figures.”

As we get closer to the fight, exact figures will likely surface just as they did prior to Jake Paul vs Ben Askren.

Logan’s brother reportedly received $690,000 just for stepping into the ring, and claimed that the pay-per-view made over $65million when it was all said and done.

Logan vs Floyd would likely eclipse that figure, just because of the interest surrounding it, even though some YouTubers like KSI have stated that they won’t be watching and will just wait for the results.